Make a Deeper Discovery of American Queen Voyages During TravelPulse's Webinar
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship American Queen Voyages Patrick Clarke October 22, 2021
Travel advisors will have an excellent opportunity to learn more about the recently rebranded and expanded American Queen Voyages during TravelPulse's upcoming webinar scheduled for Tuesday, October 26 at 2 p.m. ET.
The free virtual event will be led by moderator Jane Custer, who will be joined by American Queen Voyages' insightful Director of Product Training & Onboard Sales, Barbara Davis.
The webinar promises attendees a deeper discovery of American Queen Voyages' exceptional North American offerings. The recent consolidation of the original American Queen Steamboat Company and Victory Cruise Lines, as well as the addition of expedition cruises to Alaska in April 2022, means that travel advisors have a lot to catch up on this fall.
Webinar topics will include the latest on the company's merger and American Queen Steamboat Company and Victory Cruise Lines becoming American Queen Voyages; how the brand is uniting a trio of unique North American cruise experiences, including rivers, lakes and ocean and expedition sailings as well as the once-in-a-lifetime destinations American Queen Voyages will sail to in the months and years to come.
Click here to register for the American Queen Voyages webinar and visit TravelPulse.com/webinars to view and sign up for upcoming webinars and virtual events.
For the latest travel news, updates and deals, be sure to subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter here.
Sponsored Content
-
Harvest the Savings: Up to $600 Off!Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
Hotel Xcaret Arte All-Fun Inclusive Riviera MayaPromoted by Hotel Xcaret Arte
-
Discover the Benefits of Becoming a Puerto Rico Travel Expert
For more information on American Queen Voyages, North America
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Patrick Clarke
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS