Last updated: 04:10 PM ET, Fri October 22 2021

Make a Deeper Discovery of American Queen Voyages During TravelPulse's Webinar

Cruise Line & Cruise Ship American Queen Voyages Patrick Clarke October 22, 2021

New logo for new brands
The new American Queen Voyages logo. (Image via American Queen Voyages)

Travel advisors will have an excellent opportunity to learn more about the recently rebranded and expanded American Queen Voyages during TravelPulse's upcoming webinar scheduled for Tuesday, October 26 at 2 p.m. ET.

The free virtual event will be led by moderator Jane Custer, who will be joined by American Queen Voyages' insightful Director of Product Training & Onboard Sales, Barbara Davis.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
Travel Agents Are Back!
Travel graphic cartoon
Travel agent working at the computer

Host Agency Reviews' 2021 COVID Report Reveals Positive...

An ETS tour group in the Holy Lands.

New Webinar Teaches Travel Advisors How To Sell Faith-Based...

Travel Leaders Network

Travel Leaders Network Excited for Future, Enhances Program...

Millennials computer laptop travel agent

Dream Vacations Resumes In-Person Training

The webinar promises attendees a deeper discovery of American Queen Voyages' exceptional North American offerings. The recent consolidation of the original American Queen Steamboat Company and Victory Cruise Lines, as well as the addition of expedition cruises to Alaska in April 2022, means that travel advisors have a lot to catch up on this fall.

Webinar topics will include the latest on the company's merger and American Queen Steamboat Company and Victory Cruise Lines becoming American Queen Voyages; how the brand is uniting a trio of unique North American cruise experiences, including rivers, lakes and ocean and expedition sailings as well as the once-in-a-lifetime destinations American Queen Voyages will sail to in the months and years to come.

Click here to register for the American Queen Voyages webinar and visit TravelPulse.com/webinars to view and sign up for upcoming webinars and virtual events.

For the latest travel news, updates and deals, be sure to subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter here.

For more information on American Queen Voyages, North America

For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News

More by Patrick Clarke

Patrick Clarke
Afternoon in Sugarloaf Mountain, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

Cruise Ships Will Return to Brazil by the End of the Year

MSC Cruises

Crystal Expedition Cruises Offers Free Charter Flights, Hotel Stays for Ship's First Season

Royal Caribbean, Travel Leaders Network Give Away Over 1,000 Free Cruises

Travel Advisors React to Sports Betting Being Added to Cruise Ships

Holland America Line’s Rotterdam Departs on Maiden Voyage

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS