Margaritaville at Sea Ends Pre-Embarkation COVID-19 Test Requirement
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Lacey Pfalz July 22, 2022
Margaritaville at Sea, the cruise line offering short cruise trips to and from the Bahamas, is removing its pre-embarkation COVID-19 test requirement for all vaccinated guests beginning July 23 following the CDC’s removal of its COVID-19 Program for Cruise Ships.
All unvaccinated guests are still required to present a negative antigen COVID-19 test prior to embarkation. Additionally, while the cruise line no longer requires testing for vaccinated individuals, it still recommends testing prior to embarkation. All crew members are also still required to be fully vaccinated.
“With the CDC’s removal of the pre-embarkation testing requirement, we are hopeful and pleased that the travel and cruising industries are sailing towards a new normal,” said Oneil Khosa, Chief Executive Officer. “Margaritaville at Sea’s vaccinated guests will no longer be required to undergo testing prior to boarding, making it quicker and easier than ever to escape to paradise.”
The CDC issued a new set of recommended, though not required, guidelines for cruise operations earlier this week. It still strongly recommends pre-embarkation testing, for travelers to maintain their vaccinations with boosters and for travelers with health conditions to consult their physician before booking a cruise.
Margaritaville at Sea isn’t the first cruise line to announce they’d drop their pre-embarkation testing requirements for fully vaccinated guests: Virgin Voyages, Azamara and Norwegian have announced they would do so in the near future, as long as the destinations a ship visits allow the change.
