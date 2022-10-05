Margaritaville at Sea Expands Heroes Sail Free Program
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Donald Wood October 05, 2022
Margaritaville at Sea announced it would increase the availability of the Heroes Sail Free program, starting on October 12.
As part of a partnership with GovX, the cruise line is offering a free cruise on any sailing to all qualified U.S. military service members (active duty and veterans), police, fire, EMS personnel, nurses and educators who take a voyage with a paying guest.
Qualifying heroes have the chance to enjoy one free three-day, two-night cruise from the Port of Palm Beach in Florida to Freeport, Grand Bahama Island, per year aboard the Margaritaville at Sea Paradise.
“Within weeks of the launch, we were pleasantly surprised to see more than 30,000 Heroes and their guests rush to book their free cruise, but that filled nearly all available staterooms in the program through 2023,” Margaritaville at Sea CEO Kevin Sheehan said.
“Now we’re able to continue supporting our Heroes, which is more deserved than ever, by welcoming them to always sail for free when traveling with a paying guest,” Sheehan continued.
Sheehan also said that additional heroes-only sailings would be offered at a later date. In addition, guests can take advantage of Margaritaville at Sea’s new Fall offer, with rates as low as $109 and a $50 cabin credit, starting on October 12.
The cruise line initially launched the Heroes Sail Free fare discount program on September 7.
For the latest travel news, updates and deals, be sure to subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter here.
Sponsored Content
-
Tropical Paradise in Cancun & Punta CanaPromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
Fall into Savings with AMR™ CollectionPromoted by ALG Vacations
-
-
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Donald Wood
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS