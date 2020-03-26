Mexico Allowing Cruise Ships to Disembark, Fumigating Passengers
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Laurie Baratti March 26, 2020
Mexico's Ministry of Communications and Transportation (SCT) announced yesterday that the country will continue to receive cruise ships in Puerto Vallarta, “for humanitarian reasons”.
The SCT reiterated in a statement issued March 25, 2020, that cruises scheduled to arrive in Puerto Vallarta will be allowed to dock and appropriate sanitary measures will be carried out by the proper authorities, in accordance with federal, state and municipal protocols.
Airbnb Will Offer Free Housing for Coronavirus RespondersHotel & Resort
As Coronavirus Expands, Cruise Lines Extend SuspensionsCruise Line & Cruise Ship
COVID-19 Relief Bill Includes $10 Billion for US AirportsAirlines & Airports
Ensemble to Reduce Workforce During COVID-19 CrisisTravel Agent
Airlines for America Applauds US Government for Relief PackageAirlines & Airports
Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s stance is that the disembarkation of cruise passengers can be, “carried out strictly for humanitarian reasons, without putting the population of the port at risk,” said the statement.
The SCT said that a special protocol had been developed between March 19 and 21, which enabled passengers of the German-owned MS Europa to disembark at Puerto Vallarta’s Cruise Terminal this past weekend before transferring directly to the airport for return flights to their respective countries.
Persons arriving on cruise vessels will be individually checked and “fumigated” by the Puerto Vallarta International Health team prior to disembarking, then transferred directly to the local airport, where they’ll bypass the usual check-in counters and waiting areas, proceeding directly to the foot of the plane. They’ll also undergo a final fumigation by International Health prior to boarding their flights home.
The New York Times reported that it remains unclear at this time whether there are any more cruise ships in Mexican waters awaiting authorization to dock.
For more information on Mexico, Puerto Vallarta
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Laurie Baratti
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS