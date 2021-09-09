MSC Approved To Sail First Cruise Out of Port Canaveral
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship MSC Cruises Lacey Pfalz September 09, 2021
Following the completion of a successful simulation voyage last week, the MSC Divina has been granted CDC approval to begin sailing regularly from Port Canaveral beginning September 16, 2021.
The Divina is the eleventh MSC Cruises ship to resume cruising across the globe, but it is the first one to sail from the new Orlando/Port Canaveral port. MSC resumed operating out of Miami in early August.
Travelers can now choose from two embarkation ports in Florida, Miami and Orlando/Port Canaveral, for three-, four-, seven- and 10-night Caribbean cruises. Cruises leaving from Florida feature stops at Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve in The Bahamas.
“After officially resuming cruises from the U.S. with MSC Meraviglia in early August, we are thrilled to cross another significant milestone toward bringing our entire fleet back to sea around the world for safe, relaxing and enjoyable cruises,” said Rubén Rodríguez, President of MSC Cruises USA. “In the U.S. in particular, MSC Divina’s restart will bring us into an entirely new, easily accessible embarkation destination, providing our guests with more choice when cruising with us to popular destinations in The Bahamas and Caribbean, including our stunning new private island destination, Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve.”
All MSC Cruises include health and safety regulations that consist of vaccine requirements, mask wearing, social distancing and testing protocols to ensure a healthy cruise experience for all involved.
For more information or to see the MSC Divina's itineraries, please click here.
Sponsored Content
For more information on MSC Cruises, Caribbean
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Lacey Pfalz
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS