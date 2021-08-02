Last updated: 02:22 PM ET, Mon August 02 2021

MSC Cruises Resumes US Sailings Out of Miami

Cruise Line & Cruise Ship MSC Cruises Claudette Covey August 02, 2021

MSC Meraviglia docked at her new homeport in Miami.
MSC Meraviglia docked in Miami. (photo via MSC Cruises)

MSC Cruises is marking its return to U.S. cruising with a four-night sailing out of Miami aboard MSC Meraviglia on the evening of Aug. 2.

The ship will operate on three- and four-night itineraries from PortMiami; on Sept. 18, it will begin sailing on seven-night cruises to the Eastern and Western Caribbean.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
Reopening Plans
Reopening from COVID-19
Delta-South Africa

Delta Restores Nonstop Service From Atlanta to Johannesburg

Aerial view of Puerto de la Cruz,Tenerife.

Last-Second Workcations Boosting Battered European Tourism...

Majestic Princess completes her first voyage following an extended pause in operations.

Princess Cruises Completes Its First Voyage Following Pandemic...

Malecon boardwalk in Puerto Vallarta

Vaccination Rates Rise in Puerto Vallarta as New COVID-19...

Four-night cruises will visit Nassau and MSC’s private island destination, Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve, for an overnight.

Three-night itineraries make calls at Ocean Cay.

Seven-night sailings will visit Ocean Cay, Nassau and Ocho Rios, Jamaica; the cruises will make a second call at Ocean Cay before returning to Miami.

On Sept. 16, MSC Divina will be the second MSC ship to return to U.S. cruising with the launch three-, four- and seven-night itineraries out of Port Canaveral.

“As of today, we once again have the pleasure of showcasing our word-class experiences to U.S. guests, offering them the cruise experience they know and love with upscale dining, dynamic entertainment and immersive activities, including our new private natural paradise, Ocean Cay,” said Ruben Rodriguez, president of MSC Cruises USA.

“It has been a long road, and we are delighted to see demand continue to increase as cruisers grow eager to get back to sea. We are confident that they will find the rich onboard experience that we’re known for, while feeling reassured that their health and safety is our highest priority.”

The new MSC Seashore is scheduled to arrive in its new homeport in Miami on Nov. 18.

For more information on MSC Cruises, Miami

For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News

More by Claudette Covey

Claudette Covey
Virgin Voyages

Virgin Voyages' Scarlet Lady Sets Sail in the UK

Virgin Voyages

NCL To Offer Starbucks on Every Ship

Venice’s Ban on Large Cruise Ships in Its Lagoon Begins Today

Princess Cruises Completes Its First Voyage Following Pandemic Pause

Royal Caribbean Passengers Must Now Present Negative COVID-19 Test Before Cruises

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS