MSC Cruises Resumes US Sailings Out of Miami
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship MSC Cruises Claudette Covey August 02, 2021
MSC Cruises is marking its return to U.S. cruising with a four-night sailing out of Miami aboard MSC Meraviglia on the evening of Aug. 2.
The ship will operate on three- and four-night itineraries from PortMiami; on Sept. 18, it will begin sailing on seven-night cruises to the Eastern and Western Caribbean.
Four-night cruises will visit Nassau and MSC’s private island destination, Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve, for an overnight.
Three-night itineraries make calls at Ocean Cay.
Seven-night sailings will visit Ocean Cay, Nassau and Ocho Rios, Jamaica; the cruises will make a second call at Ocean Cay before returning to Miami.
On Sept. 16, MSC Divina will be the second MSC ship to return to U.S. cruising with the launch three-, four- and seven-night itineraries out of Port Canaveral.
“As of today, we once again have the pleasure of showcasing our word-class experiences to U.S. guests, offering them the cruise experience they know and love with upscale dining, dynamic entertainment and immersive activities, including our new private natural paradise, Ocean Cay,” said Ruben Rodriguez, president of MSC Cruises USA.
“It has been a long road, and we are delighted to see demand continue to increase as cruisers grow eager to get back to sea. We are confident that they will find the rich onboard experience that we’re known for, while feeling reassured that their health and safety is our highest priority.”
The new MSC Seashore is scheduled to arrive in its new homeport in Miami on Nov. 18.
