MSC Cruises Executive Talks Expanded US Presence for Winter 2023-2024 Season
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship MSC Cruises Donald Wood October 06, 2022
MSC Cruises continued its expansion into the United States market by announcing that a record five ships would sail from American homeports by the end of 2023.
The cruise line will broaden its range of itineraries in the Caribbean, The Bahamas, Bermuda, the Northeast and Canada beginning with the Winter 2023-2024 season. The new MSC Seascape will lead the way with Eastern and Western Caribbean seven-night voyages following her inaugural sailing from PortMiami later this year.
MSC Divina will offer everything from three-night cruises to The Bahamas to 11-night journeys through Central and South America, all from Miami. MSC Magnifica will also join the U.S. fleet and sail short cruises to The Bahamas and Key West.
MSC Seashore will sail from Port Canaveral with a mix of short cruises to The Bahamas and 7-night Western Caribbean sailings, while MSC Meraviglia will sail to Bermuda, Florida and The Bahamas from New York.
Every ship in the cruise line’s U.S. fleet that includes a trip to The Bahamas will feature a stop at Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve, the company’s island destination focused on sustainability.
In response to the expansion announcement, MSC Cruises USA's SVP Sales and Trade Engagement/Commercial Sales Officer Koreen McNutt spoke to TravelPulse about the importance of working in key markets like Florida and New York, as well as the crucial role travel advisors play in the company's success.
TravelPulse (TP): MSC Cruises announced five ships would sail from American homeports by the end of 2023, a record for the cruise line. What does the United States market mean to MSC and why is now the right time for growth in the U.S.?
Koreen McNutt (KM): Ultimately, this announcement is about our commitment to the U.S. cruise market and our confidence in its strength. Having five ships sailing in the U.S. and three from PortMiami alone is a record for us. We’re seeing a lot of first-time cruisers who realize cruising offers a value proposition that land-based vacations just can’t match.
I think our large, resort-style ships are particularly attractive to those guests because we’re able to offer such a wide variety of amenities and activities that cater to everyone from singles to multi-generational families. Combining that with a broader selection of homeports and itineraries makes these vacations more desirable and more accessible than ever before.
That’s one of the reasons I joined MSC Cruises—the investment the company is making by building state-of-the-art ships like MSC Seashore and MSC Seascape, which are designed for the North American market, and deploying them alongside modern, glamorous ships like MSC Meraviglia. I see an exciting future for us, for our guests and for our travel advisors, and I’m proud to be a part of it.
TP: When MSC Seashore sails from Port Canaveral, it will be the first Seaside EVO ship to sail from the Florida port. What does this moment mean for the company moving forward?
KM: It’s been about a year since we expanded to Port Canaveral, and we’ve been thrilled by the response from our guests. Port Canaveral has always been popular with cruisers thanks to its accessibility and innovative terminals, not to mention how close it is to so many attractions. We talk a lot about our commitment to the U.S. market, and deploying a ship like MSC Seashore to Port Canaveral is a prime example. It’s one of the largest ships in the world, it’s designed specifically for Caribbean cruising, and it features an almost endless choice of amenities for everyone from solo cruisers to families.
We’re giving our guests sailing from Central Florida the best of the best, and we’re especially excited to be offering a wide selection of short cruises on a Seaside EVO ship for the first time, in addition to 7-night options. I know our travel advisors will love having an offering like this in their arsenal.
TP: MSC has a heavy presence in New York City. How important is the Brooklyn port to the cruise line’s U.S expansion?
KM: Coming to New York City year-round is another example of making it easier for our guests to embark on an MSC Cruise. It’s an iconic city, and it’s an easy drive or train ride for a huge part of the U.S. along with having nonstop service to and from cities across the globe for our international guests.
MSC has a long and proud history of operating cargo ships in New York, and it only made sense for that to become our next homeport for cruises as we keep growing. Plus, we already welcome a large number of northeasterners on our Florida cruises. This gives them the option to embark right in their own backyard, and it opens up itineraries for our travel advisors with clients looking to cruise to Bermuda, Canada or New England
TP: Travel advisors play a crucial role in the cruise industry. What would you say to U.S.-based agents as they prepare to sell the winter 2023-2024 season?
KM: When I was considering joining MSC Cruises, the first question I asked was whether the company was committed to staying focused on travel advisors. The answer was an emphatic “yes.” My message to travel advisors is that I’m here to help you be successful.
MSC Cruises is the fastest-growing cruise line in the world. A huge portion of that growth is happening in North America in the form of modern, glamorous ships sailing from an increasing number of ports. We’re also committed to sustainability with advanced ships designed to minimize impact on the environment. Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve is both a vacation destination and a conservation and research project devoted to improving the world’s oceans.
And we now have hundreds of sustainable shore excursions worldwide for guests who want to have a positive impact on the ports they visit. I want travel advisors to know we offer a great value on a vacation their clients can also feel good about.
TP: Is there any fear of a potential new coronavirus wave and what would it mean to U.S. sailings if restrictions were re-implemented?
KM: We will continue monitoring conditions ashore and adapting our industry-leading health and safety protocols as necessary. MSC Cruises helped write the book on how to resume cruising safely during the pandemic, and I believe our guests understand the great lengths we go to in order to ensure their safety and peace of mind.
