MSC Cruises Agrees to Charter Two Ships During 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship MSC Cruises Patrick Clarke November 18, 2019
MSC Cruises has signed an agreement with Qatar's Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy (SC) to charter a pair of cruise ships that will serve as floating hotels for fans during the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, the cruise line announced Monday.
MSC Europa and MSC Poesia will provide a combined capacity of 4,000 staterooms for the event. The former ship is currently under construction in France and is the first of MSC Cruises’ World Class of ships set to launch in 2022. It will also be the cruise line's first to be powered by liquefied natural gas (LNG).
Get On Board for ‘Cruise of Thrones’Cruise Line & Cruise Ship
Carnival Cruise Line Announces Extensive European Season for...Cruise Line & Cruise Ship
Virgin Voyages Hints at Maiden Voyage Surprises, Announces Two...Cruise Line & Cruise Ship
Cruise Industry Contributed Nearly $53 Billion to US Economy...Cruise Line & Cruise Ship
Both ships will be berthed at Doha Port, providing guests with stunning views of the West Bay skyline.
"The Ministry of Transport and Communications has completed the development of Doha Port to accommodate multiple large passenger ships and enable the port’s capacity to receive the largest cruise ships in the world, serving fans and visitors who come to Qatar during the 2022 World Cup," said Jassim Saif Ahmed Al Sulaiti, Minister of Transports and Communications.
Hassan Al Thawadi, Secretary General of the SC said: "We are pleased to collaborate with MSC Cruises to deliver this unique accommodation option for fans in 2022. We are sure fans from all over the world will be excited at the prospect of staying on board a cruise ship, with a fabulous view of West Bay, and fast access to all the stadiums and fan zones."
Shuttle buses will transport fans from the cruise ships to Qatar’s transport infrastructure, including Doha Metro. From there they can access stadiums, fan zones and other local attractions.
"We are delighted that Qatar has selected our ships to ensure that tourists who visit the country during the upcoming FIFA World Cup have high-end accommodation and services available to further enrich their experience," added MSC Cruises Executive Chairman Pierfrancesco Vago. "The tournament is one of the world’s most popular events and this will be another opportunity for holidaymakers from across the globe converging on Doha to experience our ships and enjoy the unique international experience that only MSC Cruises can offer."
The 2022 FIFA World Cup will kick off November 21, 2022 and culminate with the final on December 18, 2022. In addition to cruise ships, the host nation's accommodation offerings will include hotels, apartments and fan villages.
For more information on MSC Cruises, Qatar
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Patrick Clarke
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS