MSC World Europa Provides Global Gastronomy With New Venues

Cruise Line & Cruise Ship MSC Cruises Lacey Pfalz June 14, 2022

Rendering of MSC World Europa's Luna Park Pizza & Burger. (photo via MSC Cruises)

MSC Cruises’ newest ship will launch this December with some of the most diverse dining and drinking venues at sea.

The MSC World Europa, set to debut in December, will offer guests over thirty globally inspired and immersive food and beverage venues, from MSC Cruises’ beloved staples, like its buffets, Butcher’s Cut steakhouse and Kaito Teppanyaki & Sushi Bar to all-new restaurants and bars that are sure to become brand favorites.

New Restaurants

There are a grand total of thirteen dining venues on the MSC World Europa, including three all-new dining concepts.

Chef's Garden Bar, MSC World Europa, MSC cruises, MSC dining, MSC food and beverage
Rendering of Chef's Garden Bar onboard the MSC World Europa. (photo via MSC Cruises)

Chef’s Garden Kitchen

Taking inspiration from nature, the Chef’s Garden Kitchen surrounds guests with a living hydroponic kitchen garden full of fresh microgreens, which are used in the restaurant’s dishes. Considered a farm-to-ocean experience, the restaurant includes both indoor and outdoor seating areas with plenty of the freshest ingredients at sea.

La Pescaderia

Taking inspiration from the sea’s bounty itself is the market-themed La Pescaderia, which offers fresh fish on display for guests to pick themselves, which chefs can then cook in the style guests prefer. Traditional seafood and to-go options complement Mediterranean light bites, which can be enjoyed anywhere on ship or on the restaurant’s outdoor patio.

Luna Park Pizza & Burger

Sure to be a fan favorite among families with children or the young-at-heart is Luna Park Pizza & Burger. With family games and a fun, energizing atmosphere, this restaurant only features iconic American-style treats, like funnel cakes, pretzels and “Coney dogs.”

Bars & Cafes

Additionally, the MSC World Europa has several new drinking options to entertain travelers from morning to well after sundown. From an Indian and British-inspired tea house to a bar specializing solely in gin, there’s a favorite for every kind of guest onboard.

Coffee Emporium

Guests can begin their day (or their evening) at the Coffee Emporium, featuring the only coffee roaster at sea! A truly immersive and educational experience, guests can choose from a variety of the best beans and brewing styles, from Turkish to Italian to French and more, complemented by a selection of treats from around the world. Guests can take their coffees to go or inside the cafe, which features an outdoor patio. In the evening, guests can enjoy coffee-inspired cocktails and other fun drinks.

Raj Polo Tea House, MSC Cruises, MSC World Europa, MSC food and beverage, MSC dining
The outdoor area of the Raj Polo Tea House onboard the MSC World Europa. (photo via MSC Cruises)

Raj Polo Tea House

Taking inspiration from two beloved tea traditions is the Raj Polo Tea House. Guests can enjoy an English Breakfast with a pot of their preferred tea, a High Tea option for lunch or an Afternoon Tea, complete with scones, clotted cream and other tea accompaniments. More modern tea drinks on offer include iced tea, tea-infused cocktails and much more. The tea house features both indoor and outdoor seating with an upscale design.

The Gin Project

True gin lovers won’t find anything usual at The Gin Project. With over seventy craft gins on offer, guests can enjoy a variety of gin cocktails and tasting events. They can even craft their own botanical gin infusion to bring home as a souvenir!

Elixir - Mixology Bar

Featuring an outdoor terrace open to the stars and master mixologists to push boundaries with drinks is Elixir. Whether a guest is enjoying a night out without the kids or an alcohol aficionado, Elixir is a great place for tasting events or trying new drinks.

Masters of the Sea

While Masters of the Sea isn’t new to past MSC guests, the British pub-style bar is expanding onboard the MSC World Europa. It features two levels, live music and a new full-scale micro-brewery, spearheaded by a mystery award-winning master brewer. It’ll offer beer tastings, an exploration of the brewing process, as well as MSC’s own signature brew.

“The food and beverage experience on board MSC World Europa – much like the ship itself – has been designed with the future in mind. From sustainable sourcing and fresh farm-to-ocean ingredients, we have pulled out all the stops to offer a varied and unabridged dining offering for the next generation cruiser,” said Jacques Van Staden, Vice President of Food & Beverage at MSC Cruises.

“Each new concept aims to go beyond what traditional venues achieved in the past and focus on crafted, artisanal, and immersive experiences that will revolutionize the place dining holds in the overall cruise experience. We are eager for guests to discover what we have in store and savor the world while traveling with us,” continued Van Staden.

The ship is currently under construction in France. Its debut season will be in December in the Arabian Gulf, offering seven-night sailings from Dubai to Abu Dhabi, Sir Bani Yas Island, Dammam, Al Ahsa and Doha. After its inaugural season, the MSC World Europa will sail seven-night cruises in the Mediterranean Sea beginning in the summer of 2023.

For more information, please click here.

