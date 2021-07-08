MSC Cruises Announces New Cruise Terminal In Miami
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship MSC Cruises Lacey Pfalz July 08, 2021
MSC Cruises announced that the cruise line will have a new $450 million mega cruise terminal to port out of PortMiami.
The new cruise terminal will be constructed by Fincantieri Infrastructure Florida and will hold three of MSC’s newest ships, like the MSC Seashore, with up to 36,000 travelers arriving and departing each day.
The terminal will also hold office space and a car park for up to 2,400 vehicles. In addition to the terminal, three new docks will be constructed, measuring 2,461 feet total.
“For the past 35 years MSC Group has been an important partner for the U.S. economy through our growing role as one of the world’s leading container shipping businesses as well as terminal operators for cargo and passengers alike,” said Pierfrancesco Vago, Executive Chairman of the Cruise Division of MSC Group.
“In this, Miami has always been a key hub and the new MSC Terminal at PortMiami consolidates our overall presence in this important maritime center. Thanks to the Italian flair that Fincantieri will undoubtedly contribute to this project just like they do to many of our ships, this new state-of-the-art terminal will become a Miami landmark of style as well as comfort for passengers passing through what’s considered the cruise capital of the world," Vago continued.
The terminal will be completed by December 2023.
For more information, please click here.
