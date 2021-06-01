MSC Cruises Announces New Details for MSC World Europa
June 01, 2021
MSC Cruises announced new details about the MSC World Europa ship and opened bookings to the general public.
The MSC World Europa is under construction at the Chantiers de l'Atlantique shipyard in Saint-Nazaire, France, and scheduled to debut in December 2022. The ship will spend her inaugural season in the Gulf and operate a special four-night sailing from Doha in Qatar to her new homeport of Dubai, United Arab Emirates.
In March 2023, MSC World Europa will head to the Mediterranean Sea, where the vessel will sail seven-night cruises calling the Italian ports of Genoa, Naples and Messina, as well as Valletta in Malta, Barcelona in Spain and Marseille in France.
“Quite unlike anything else at sea today, MSC World Europa and the entire MSC World Class redefines the cruise experience in so many ways,” MSC Cruises Executive Chairman Pierfrancesco Vago said. “From the future-proof on board technologies that this completely new platform introduces for the first time all the way to its ground-breaking marine and interior design features.”
“Put it simply, MSC World Europa marks the beginning of a new era for cruising,” Vago continued.
The size of the ship allows for completely distinct districts, each with its own mood and experiences. The vessel will boast six pools, 14 whirlpools, a family sundeck, an Aquapark and more water-related fun.
As for the dining experiences, MSC World Europa will feature 13 venues, including six specialty restaurants, two entirely new locations—Chef’s Garden Kitchen and La Pescaderia—and several returning establishments taken to the next level.
The vessel will also offer an extensive range of accommodation options, including 19 different categories to choose from and 65 percent of cabins with balconies. MSC World Europa will be the first LNG-powered vessel in MSC Cruises’ fleet.
