MSC Cruises to Resume Baltic Sea Sailings from Germany
May 18, 2021
MSC Cruises announced it would restart sailing from Germany on July 3.
When MSC Seaview arrives in Kiel, it will become the cruise line’s first deployment of a Seaside class ship to operate in the Baltic Sea. The vessel will offer seven-night voyages that include shore excursions in Gotland, Stockholm and Tallinn.
The voyage will be bookable for guests of all ages from the Schengen area in Europe, plus residents of Croatia, Romania and Bulgaria.
During the sailings, the MSC Seaview will comply with industry-leading health and safety protocols developed last year with input from international health experts. Measures include testing at embarkation and mid-cruise, weekly testing of crew, social distancing, the wearing of masks in public areas and protected shore excursions.
“We are looking forward to the resumption of our cruises from Germany, an incredibly important market for us, and provide our guests with an enjoyable, relaxing and safe cruise holiday on MSC Seaview, one of our most innovative ships,” MSC Cruises CEO Gianni Onorato said.
“Visiting destinations and going ashore is an integral aspect of a cruise holiday and it is now possible with our Baltic Sea cruises from Germany thanks to the general relaxation of health measures locally, as well as much of Europe, and the confirmed opening of the ports and destinations MSC Seaview will call,” Onorato continued.
MSC Cruises will closely monitor the situation ashore at all the destinations MSC Seaview will call and the itineraries may see the possible addition of new ports.
As for the rest of the cruise line’s fleet, MSC Grandiosa and MSC Seaside are currently sailing in the West Mediterranean and will be joined in August by MSC Seashore. MSC Virtuosa is set to start her maiden season later this week with voyages around the United Kingdom.
Three more MSC Cruises ships—MSC Orchestra, MSC Splendida and MSC Magnifica—will soon begin sailing in the East Mediterranean.
