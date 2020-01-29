MSC Cruises Announces New PROTECTOURS Program
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship MSC Cruises Donald Wood January 29, 2020
MSC Cruises announced Tuesday a series of shore excursions specifically designed to help protect and preserve Earth’s natural beauty.
The shore excursions—dubbed PROTECTOURS—are part of the cruise line’s mission to offer passengers an environmentally conscious vacation while making a positive contribution to the planet through a growing list of more than 25 tours.
In addition to the PROTECTOURS, MSC also revealed it would set specific objectives for local tour operator partners to become internationally certified under the Global Sustainable Tourism Council certification program.
PROTECTOURS gives guests the chance to enjoy original insights into the natural world while at the same time preserving its beauty. The programs include working with rescued dogs in Jamaica; discovering the magical world of bees in Corfu, Greece; learning about desert conservation in Abu Dhabi; planting trees in Reykjavik, Iceland; and more.
MSC officials said the PROTECTOURS offer an opportunity to empower their tour partners to diversify their offering to include more sustainable activities and influence them to operate their business sustainably.
According to data from the cruise line, more than half of Generation Z consumers (around 54 percent) say the environmental impact of traveling on destinations is an essential factor when deciding where to visit during vacation.
The announcement of the new PROTECTOURS comes just days after MSC revealed an extended partnership with shipyard Chantiers de l’Atlantique for the development and construction of additional ships through 2030.
For more information on MSC Cruises
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Donald Wood
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS