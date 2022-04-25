MSC Cruises Announces Summer 2023 Program
MSC Cruises announced it would sail to more than 140 destinations around the world as part of the cruise line’s Summer 2023 program.
Available to book now through MSC’s website or travel agents, the cruise company is offering dream itineraries on its beautifully designed ships, which boast entertainment and activities, original theatre productions, live music, international dining, family offerings, spa and wellness facilities, shopping and more.
In the United States market, MSC Seascape will be the cruise line’s upcoming U.S. flagship and offer alternating seven-night Caribbean sailings from Miami to MSC’s private island in The Bahamas, Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic, Mexico, Cayman Islands and Jamaica.
In addition, MSC Meraviglia will inaugurate year-round service on a variety of itineraries from New York City, covering the Caribbean, Bermuda, New England and Canada. MSC Seaside will take Caribbean cruising to the next level with cruises from Port Canaveral, while MSC Magnifica will offer shorter Caribbean itineraries from PortMiami.
“We remain committed to growing in North America and the Caribbean, which is why we'll have more options here next summer than ever before—more ships, more homeports and more amazing destinations,” MSC President Ruben Rodríguez said.
“We want our guests to relax and enjoy an unforgettable vacation at sea, whether that means experiencing the unrivalled natural beauty of Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve on our Caribbean itineraries or exploring the North Atlantic with a breath-taking cruise through New England and Canada,” Rodríguez continued.
MSC’s first LNG-powered ship, MSC World Europa, will spend her first summer season in the Mediterranean offering seven-night itineraries that feature popular destinations like Genoa, Naples and Messina in Italy, Valletta in Malta, Barcelona in Spain and Marseille in France.
The cruise line also offers an array of long and mini-itineraries in some of the world’s most popular regions, including the Eastern Mediterranean, Western Mediterranean and Northern Europe.
Last week, MSC opened sales for its 2024 MSC World Cruise, departing on January 4, 2024. Set to sail onboard the MSC Poesia, passengers will be treated to a voyage that includes 52 amazing destinations in 31 different countries.
