MSC Opens Bookings for New 2024 World Cruise
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship MSC Cruises Donald Wood April 20, 2022
MSC Cruises has officially opened sales for its 2024 MSC World Cruise, which features a brand-new itinerary set to depart on January 4, 2024.
Set to sail onboard the MSC Poesia, passengers will be treated to a voyage that includes 52 amazing destinations in 31 different countries. The cruise line said it expects the sailing to sell out quickly, as it has each time it’s been offered since 2019.
The ship will embark passengers over the course of four days (January 4-7, 2024) from Civitavecchia/Rome, Genoa, Marseille and Barcelona on an adventure that will bring them around the world for nearly four months.
The 121-day voyage kicks off with some of the main highlights in the Mediterranean Sea, including stops in France, Spain, Italy, Malta, Cyprus, an overnight in Haifa, Israel and a day visit to Cairo via Port Said/Alexandria, Egypt.
After an overnight stay in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, the ship heads south to the crystal waters of Zanzibar, the Seychelles and Mauritius before sailing to mainland Africa for a tour of South Africa.
Next, the ship crosses the Atlantic Ocean to South America, where guests will sail up the Amazon River as far as Manaus, stop at Salvador de Bahia and Belem and enjoy an overnight stay in Rio de Janeiro.
From there, MSC Poesia will travel to some of the most popular destinations in the Caribbean, including Saint Lucia, Barbados, Martinique, Dominican Republic, The Bahamas and MSC’s private island, Ocean Cay, en route to North America.
The World Cruise will then stop for overnights in Miami and New York City, before continuing north to Nova Scotia and Quebec in Canada. On the way back to home port, the ship will visit some of Northern Europe's finest cities, as well as Greenland and Iceland.
Included in each MSC 2024 World Cruise booking will be 15 shore excursions, a Dine & Drink package and 30 percent off all laundry, while additional excursions and packages can be booked both in advance and during the cruise.
