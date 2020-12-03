MSC Cruises Cancels US Sailings Through Feb. 28
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship MSC Cruises Theresa Norton December 03, 2020
MSC Cruises on Dec. 3 became the latest cruise line to cancel U.S. voyages through Feb. 28, 2021.
The decision will affect the schedules of three ships based in Florida: MSC Seaside in Port Canaveral and MSC Meraviglia and MSC Armonia, both in PortMiami.
Guests booked and paid in full will be offered a 125 percent future cruise credit (FCC) of the original cruise fare that can be used on any ship and any itinerary through April 30, 2022. Or, they can request a refund.
The 125 percent FCC can be used to upgrade their stateroom category and add pre-purchases such as specialty dining, beverage packages, Wi-Fi or spa treatments to their booking.
While cruising from U.S. ports remain on hold, MSC Cruises has operated voyages in other parts of the world.
Other companies that have canceled through Feb. 28, or longer, include Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.
