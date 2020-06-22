MSC Cruises Confirms 2020-21 Fall and Winter Program
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship MSC Cruises Theresa Norton June 22, 2020
As travel restrictions globally start to ease, MSC Cruises confirmed its fall and winter 2020-21 program that includes voyages in all the regions it traditionally operates.
Operations from U.S. ports on the MSC Seaside and MSC Armonia are suspended through Sept. 15, 2020. Cruising in other regions is on hold until July 31.
Among the changes is the announcement that MSC Cruises will operate from Port Canaveral as a homeport for the first time.
The November 2020 through March 2021 program includes more than 90 different itineraries across the Caribbean, Mediterranean, the Gulf, South Africa, South America and Asia. Itineraries range in length from two to 24 nights, along with the third MSC World Cruise departing in January 2021 and an extensive Grand Voyages program.
“We have reviewed and updated our complete winter 2020-21 season, starting in late October, and we are pleased to now confirm the full details,” said Gianni Onorato, MSC Cruises’ CEO. “Our winter program sees us offering cruises in all of the regions of the world where we traditionally operate, and while there are some updates to the original planned deployment of specific ships, we are still able to offer our main itineraries so that guests can enjoy the holiday that they booked with us.”
The announcement confirms that the company will take possession of two new vessels in March 2021.
MSC Cruises said that an enhanced health and safety protocol is being developed in collaboration with national health authorities and external medical experts. Details will be announced shortly.
Highlights of the 2020-21 schedule follow.
The Caribbean
MSC Meraviglia will sail every Saturday from Miami offering seven-night alternating Eastern and Western Caribbean itineraries.
MSC Armonia, homeporting in Miami, will offer a mix of three-, four- and seven-night cruises.
For the first time, MSC Cruises will operate from Port Canaveral as a homeport, with MSC Seaside offering a mix of three-, four- and seven-night cruises to the Caribbean.
Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve will remain a highlight of the Caribbean itineraries, with all three ships sailing from the U.S. calling at the private island destination in The Bahamas.
MSC Poesia will replace MSC Splendida to operate seven- and 14-night itineraries in the South Caribbean from Martinique and Barbados.
The updated fall and winter 2020-21 Caribbean deployment has impacted some previously scheduled sailings departing from the U.S. For details on the cancellations and refund policies, click here.
The Mediterranean
MSC Grandiosa will replace sister-ship MSC Virtuosa for the winter, as delivery of this ship is delayed due to the pandemic. All guests currently booked on MSC Virtuosa will be automatically moved to MSC Grandiosa, the company’s current flagship, with the original itinerary – seven nights in the Western Mediterranean with embarkation possible at each port: Marseille, France; Genoa, Italy; Civitavecchia/Rome, Italy; Palermo, Italy; Valetta, Malta; and Barcelona, Spain.
MSC Magnifica will offer two cruises in December with a five-night Christmas cruise and a 10-night New Year cruise from Genoa.
Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Qatar
MSC Fantasia will replace MSC Seaview and MSC Lirica in this region, offering seven-night sailings from Dubai to Abu Dhabi and the exclusive beach resort of Sir Bani Yas island in the United Arab Emirates, as well as visits to Bahrain and Doha, Qatar.
South America
MSC Seaview will replace MSC Grandiosa offering seven-night cruises from Santos, Brazil to Maceio, Salvador, Ilha Grande/Angra dos Reis and Buzios.
MSC Musica, replacing MSC Fantasia, will offer seven-night cruises from Santos. MSC Sinfonia will replace MSC Orchestra in Buenos Aires to offer eight- or nine-night cruises.
MSC Preziosa will operate originally planned three- to eight-night itineraries from Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
South Africa
MSC Orchestra, replacing MSC Musica, will offer a range of cruises from either Durban or Cape Town to destinations including Maputo, Portuguese Island and Pomene, Mozambique, and Port Elizabeth, as per the original planned itinerary.
A highlight for the season will be a 14-night New Year’s cruise on MSC Orchestra visiting five spectacular destinations, including an overnight stay in Port Louis, Mauritius.
MSC Opera will operate the planned itinerary from Cape Town and Durban.
The Far East
MSC Bellissima will offer a choice of different length cruises in Asia, with the updated program coming soon.
World Cruise 2021
MSC Magnifica will sail its third World Cruise, replacing the previously announced MSC Poesia. The original, 118-night journey around the globe is fully confirmed, starting on Jan. 5, 2021, with guests traveling to 53 destinations in 33 countries.
Grand Voyages
MSC Fantasia, which replaces MSC Seaview, will depart on its Grand Voyage from Barcelona, Marseille and Genoa on Nov. 14, 15, and 16 respectively, as it moves to Dubai for the winter. MSC Opera will offer its original planned itinerary from Italy to South Africa. All other Grand Voyages from Europe to the Caribbean, South America and South Africa will be canceled.
In Spring 2021, nine Grand Voyages will be available with ships sailing from the Emirates, Brazil, South Africa, Martinique and the U.S. to Europe.
