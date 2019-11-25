MSC Cruises Expands Accessible Shore Excursions to New Ports
November 25, 2019
MSC Cruises will introduce its Accessible Tours Program to nine new ports this winter and the upcoming summer 2020 season, the cruise line announced Monday.
The excursions, which are tailored for guests with limited mobility, are already available in 11 destinations throughout the Caribbean. The slower-paced tour routes are completely step-free, accessible to wheelchairs and only cover short distances.
New ports for the winter 2019 season include Genoa, Civitavecchia/Rome and Messina in Italy as well as Valletta, Malta; Barcelona, Spain and Marseille/Provence, France aboard MSC Grandiosa and MSC Opera. MSC Cruises will introduce three more destinations for the summer 2020 season, including Naples, Palma de Mallorca and Valencia via MSC Grandiosa, MSC Divina, MSC Fantasia, MSC Lirica and MSC Seaview.
In Naples, guests will enjoy a half-day exploring the ancient Roman city of Pompeii and touring historic landmarks like Piazza del Plebiscito and the Royal Palace while highlights in Malta will include a scenic drive to the ancient city of Valletta and a tour of the island's former capital of Mdina.
Meanwhile, guests stopping in Marseilles can look forward to visiting historic landmarks including the Old Port as well as accessible parts of the 17th-century Fort Saint-Jean.
"MSC Cruises is committed to offer an incredible choice of shore excursions designed to suit all tastes, giving guests the freedom to make the most of every moment ashore. We have always been sensitive to the needs of our guests, and constantly strive to offer the best possible service, meeting international accessibility standards," Jean-Pierre Joubert, MSC Cruises’ Head of Shore Excursions, said in a statement. "This program is unique because for the first time we offer accessible tours available in both popular cruise regions of the Caribbean and the Mediterranean. By joining these tours, all guests will have the carefree opportunity of enjoying the best of every excursion."
MSC Cruises' Accessible Tours Program is already available in Caribbean hotspots such as Cozumel, Mexico; George town, Cayman Islands; Montego Bay and Ocho Rios, Jamaica; Nassau, Bahamas; San Juan, Puerto Rico; Philipsburg, St. Maarten; Charlotte Amalie, St. Thomas; King’s Wharf, Bermuda; Roseau, Dominica and Basseterre in Saint Kitts and Nevis.
MSC Cruises customers can also look ahead to the official opening of Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve in the Bahamas next month. The cruise line's private island destination has been delayed by adverse weather but is scheduled to welcome its first guests on December 5.
