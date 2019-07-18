MSC Cruises Unveils New Look at Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship MSC Cruises Patrick Clarke July 18, 2019
MSC Cruises has revealed a new video rendering offering a detailed look at its new private Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve, which is scheduled to open this November.
The exclusive 120-square-acre island destination is a previous industrial sand extraction site located in the Bimini chain of islands in the western Bahamas and is surrounded by a 64-square-mile marine reserve as well as four smaller cays.
Thursday's video provides an overview of some of the island's key areas and attractions, including the Great Lagoon Beach offering crystal-clear water ideal for swimming and water sports at the center of Ocean Cay.
Other highlights include the 98-foot-tall lighthouse featuring a Hemingway-style bar and a terrace where guests can enjoy beautiful views, cocktails, live music and a light show after dark.
There will also be "edu-tainment" opportunities for guests to learn about ocean preservation and MSC Cruises' coral restoration efforts around the island.
Guests can also look forward to Seakers Food Court, a buffet restaurant serving up freshly prepared meals from a handful of international culinary traditions and an ice cream shop and cafe offering a variety of ice cream flavors and coffee drinks.
Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve guests will be able to conveniently travel between the ship and the island throughout the day and evening to access facilities both onboard and onshore.
Scheduled to welcome its first guests on November 9, 2019, Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve will feature on all of MSC Cruises' Caribbean itineraries sailing out of Miami.
For more information on MSC Cruises, Bahamas
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Patrick Clarke
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS