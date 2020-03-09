MSC Cruises Implements New Cruise Assurance Program
March 09, 2020
As a result of the concerns from customers, MSC Cruises announced a new program to help assure travelers booking voyages with the company is a financially risk-free experience.
Starting on March 10, MSC Cruises is launching its new Cruise Assurance program to provide passengers greater flexibility for existing and new reservations between now and July 31.
As part of the updated policies, travelers will have the option to cancel their existing reservation up to 48 hours before departure and receive a Future Cruise Credit for the amount paid.
For applicable sailings on or before July 31, the Future Cruise Credit can be applied to any cruise of their choice departing on or before December 31. Those who choose to cancel their voyages must contact MSC Cruises or their travel advisor and ask to participate in the Cruise Assurance program.
MSC Cruises isn’t the only cruise line adopting new temporary policies as a result of the ongoing viral outbreak. Other companies in the industry are also modifying their cancellation, booking and even payment policies to provide their customers increased peace-of-mind.
On Saturday, Vice President Mike Pence met with cruise line executives and officials and said a large-scale “whole of America” approach is needed to combat the continued spread of coronavirus around the world.
The following day, the U.S. State Dept. issued an advisory recommending Americans not travel by cruise ship due to “increased risk of infection of COVID-19 in a cruise ship environment,” but passengers continue to keep sailing.
