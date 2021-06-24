MSC Cruises Names Second Seaside Evo Class Ship MSC Seascape
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship MSC Cruises Claudette Covey June 24, 2021
On June 24, MSC Cruises named its second Seaside Evo class ship MSC Seascape during a traditional coin ceremony at the Fincantieri shipyard in Monfalcone, Italy.
The 5,877-passenger,169,400 gross-ton ship is scheduled to debut in November 2022.
Like its sister, MSC Seashore, MSC Seascape is designed to connect guests to the sea – it will boast 139,930 square feet of outside space.
It will house more staterooms and the highest ratio of outdoor space of any vessel in the fleet, featuring 12 different cabin categories and suites with balconies, including aft suits.
In all, MSC Seascape will be equipped with 11 dining venues; 19 bars and lounges; six swimming pools, including an aft infinity pool; the glass-floored Bridge of Sighs on Deck16; and a 1,772-foot promenade close to the water.
The MSC Yacht Club aboard MSC Seashore will be the “largest and most luxurious in MSC Cruises’ fleet, with almost 32,291 square feet of space with sweeping ocean views from the foredecks of the ship,” the line said.
MSC Seascape will also feature cutting-edge environmental technology in keeping with the line’s “long-term vision to achieve net zero-impact cruise operations,” said MSC Cruises Executive Chairman Pierfrancesco Vago.
“As every new vessel that we build, we are equipping MSC Seascape with some of the latest environmental technologies and solutions, including cutting edge emissions reduction and wastewater treatment systems.
“She will also break new ground in terms of guest entertainment and will be our first vessel to feature the dynamic and exciting RoboCoaster experience”
Monica Somma, MCS Cruises’ category manager-retail, and Jolette Vincenzi, Fincantieri’s production supervisor, served as MSC Seascape’s godmothers, placing two coins in the ship’s keel.
“The coins we lay today, to mark a key construction milestone of one of our ships, are an important symbol of our confidence in the cruise industry and the future of travel and tourism,” Vago said.
Evo Class MSC Seascape and MSC Seashore are enriched versions of MSC Seaside and MSC Sea, which Seaside class ships that debuted in 2017 and 2018, respectively.
