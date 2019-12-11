MSC Cruises Offers Sneak Peek at New Cirque du Soleil at Sea Show
Cirque du Soleil released new images for their newest shows ‘COSMOS, Journey to the Unbelievable’ and ‘EXENTRICKS, Expect the Unexpected’ which will premiere exclusively on MSC’s newest cruise ship, MSC Grandiosa.
Passengers will be wowed by the high-flying aerialists as they swing gracefully on moving ropes above a rotating stage in COSMOS.
Thought of as ‘soul-stirring,’ the COSMOS show takes guests on a journey through the solar system with an astronaut on their own journey for self-discovery, while EXENTRICKS will require audience participation for up-close artist interactions.
The vivacious and somewhat impish characters of the show are sure to catch you by surprise.
Currently passengers onboard these three MSC Meraviglia class ships – MSC Meraviglia, MSC Bellissima and MSC Grandiosa – are in for a special treat as they are the only cruise line to offer performances by the renowned Cirque du Soleil group.
Cirque du Soleil At Sea performs two original shows on each cruise ship – each entirely different:
-MSC Meraviglia hosts the shows SONOR and VIAGGIO,
-MSC Bellissima hosts the shows VARELIA and SYMA, and
-MSC Grandiosa hosts the brand-new shows COSMOS and EXENTRICKS.
The partnership between MSC Cruises and Cirque du Soleil plans for a total of eight original shows, with two shows yet to be created and the host ship yet to be announced.
