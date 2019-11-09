MSC Cruises Officially Christens Its Newest Flagship MSC Grandiosa
Following MSC Cruises’ largest and longest-ever Christening celebration—which lasted 27 days, spanning eleven ports in eight countries—its newest and most environmentally-advanced flagship, the MSC Grandiosa, was officially christened Saturday in Hamburg, Germany.
Since her November 6 arrival in Hamburg, the MSC Grandiosa’s impressive form has occupied a mooring alongside the famous Elbphilharmonie on Hamburg’s Elbe river.
During the past few days, the ship has been the center of a spectacular, immersive light show, designed and installed in the city’s Blue Port by renowned lighting artist, Michael Batz. A spectrum of illuminants has bathed the port and vessel in shades of blue, which call to mind the sparkling hues of the sea and symbolize MSC Cruises’ long-standing commitment to the ocean.
Today, the traditional Christening ceremony was finally held, with presentations held across the ship, which were hosted by actress, model and TV presenter, Michelle Hunziker, and co-host, Jochen Schropp, one of Germany’s favorite entertainers.
A slew of festivities accompanied the Christening, both onboard and ashore. A purpose-built “MSC Village” on the banks of the River Elbe welcomed around 5,000 locals to join in the celebration with live music and a procession of food trucks.
The main event took place in the evening, as special lightshow illuminated the MSC Grandiosa as she sailed by the Elbphilharmonie before situating herself centrally on the River Elbe, where ship’s godmother, Sophia Loren, officially christened her MSC’s fifteenth cruise ship.
A grand fireworks display followed, with the Grandiosa passing under a gateway of radiant blue light to symbolize her long-awaited entry into the world.
Guests onboard then sat down to a special Gala Dinner, featuring a gourmet, four-course menu created by Three Michelin-starred German chef, Harald Wohlfahrt, lavishly prepared with only the most epicurean ingredients.
The rest of the night was spent dancing in the Galleria Grandiosa, the ship’s 305-foot-long Mediterranean-style promenade, to the tunes of popular German DJ, Mousse T., and British singer, Emma Lanford.
Following this, her formal debut, MSC Grandiosa will embark on a grand tour to visit Southampton, UK; Lisbon, Portugal; Barcelona, Spain; Marseille, France and Genoa, Italy.
She’ll then begin sailing regular seven-night cruises in the Mediterranean, starting November 23, 2019, with six embarkation ports, calling at Genoa, Italy; Civitavecchia, Italy; Palermo, Sicily; Valetta, Malta; Barcelona, Spain; and Marseille, France.
