MSC Cruises Reveals Extensive Summer 2022 Program
December 17, 2020
MSC Cruises has opened sales for the summer 2022 season in the Caribbean and Mediterranean; the company said the 2022 Northern Europe schedule will open in the near future.
Here’s a rundown of the April-to-November 2022 schedule.
Western Mediterranean
Five ships will offer seven-night cruises visiting Italy, France, Spain and Malta.
The MSC Seaside will depart on Saturdays from Genoa to Civitavecchia, Palermo, Cagliari, Palma de Mallorca, Valencia and Marseille.
MSC Splendida departs Genoa on Saturdays, calling at Marseille, Barcelona, Ibiza, Naples and Livorno.
MSC Seaview will depart Genoa each Sunday to Naples, Messina, Valletta, Barcelona and Marseille.
MSC Fantasia will depart Genoa on Sundays to visit Marseille, Barcelona, La Goulette, Palermo and Civitavecchia.
MSC Meraviglia is scheduled to depart from Barcelona on Saturdays, sailing to Cannes, Genoa, La Spezia, Civitavecchia and Palma de Mallorca.
Eastern Mediterranean
Five ships will offer seven-night cruises in the Adriatic and Aegean seas to ports in Italy, the Greek islands, Croatia and Albania.
MSC Musica will offer cruises from Venice on Saturdays to Bari, Santorini, Chania, Corfu and Dubrovnik.
MSC Armonia will depart Sundays from Venice to Brindisi, Mykonos, Piraeus, Corfu and Kotor.
MSC Lirica is scheduled to depart Venice with cruises to Split, Santorini and Mykonos, Dubrovnik and Ancona.
MSC Sinfonia departs on Saturday from Venice, calling at Kotor in Montenegro, the Greek islands of Mykonos and Santorini, Sarande and Bari.
MSC Opera, homeporting in Trieste, will sail on Saturdays to Bari, Corfu, Kotor, Dubrovnik and Split.
Sales are now open for MSC Musica, MSC Lirica and MSC Sinfonia, while MSC Armonia and MSC Opera will open soon.
The Caribbean
Two ships will sail out of Miami and Port Canaveral and call at Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve, the company’s private island destination in the Bahamas.
MSC Seashore, the company’s new flagship, will homeport in Miami and offer alternating Eastern and Western Caribbean itineraries.
MSC Divina will homeport in Port Canaveral, sailing to Ocean Cay and Nassau with three- and four-night cruises and Ocean Cay and Mexico with seven-night cruises. MSC Divina will also offer a 12-night cruise at the start of the season, embarking in Miami and visiting Jamaica, Aruba, Columbia, Panama, Costa Rica, Honduras and Ocean Cay, before finishing at Port Canaveral.
Fall 2022 Mediterranean
In fall 2022, MSC Cruises will operate several longer cruises in the Mediterranean. These cruises will be available to book in the coming months.
MSC Splendida will offer a nine-night voyage to Genoa, Malaga, Casablanca, Lisbon, Barcelona and Marseille.
MSC Poesia will operate an 11-night cruise from Genoa to the Canary Islands, Madeira and Casablanca.
MSC Orchestra will offer a new 11-night itinerary from Genoa to Greece and Turkey, returning to Istanbul with an extended stay in port.
MSC Lirica offers four 11-night cruises from Genoa, calling in Rome, Limassol in Cyprus, Crete and Olympia. This itinerary also includes an overnight stay in Haifa, allowing two days to visit the Holy Land destinations of Bethlehem, Nazareth and Jerusalem.
Northern Europe
Five ships are offering cruises from two nights to 21 nights long and will be available to book soon.
MSC Grandiosa will offer two alternate itineraries – seven-night cruises to Baltic Capital and seven nights to the Norwegian fjords – every other week from Kiel on Saturdays and Copenhagen on Sundays.
MSC Poesia, homeporting in Warnemuende, will offer cruises from seven to 21 nights, visiting the Baltic capitals, Norwegian fjords and Greenland.
MSC Orchestra will offer cruises from 10 to 14 nights from Hamburg to Iceland, Ireland, North Cape and Spitzbergen.
MSC Preziosa offers two alternating itineraries from Kiel on Sundays to the Baltic capitals or fjords.
MSC Magnifica will be based in Southampton offering two- to 14-night cruises to a range of destinations including the Baltic capitals, fjords as well as the Mediterranean Sea and Canary Islands.
Asia
MSC Cruises will deploy two ships in this region for the first time in summer 2022, with MSC Virtuosa, one of the company’s newest ships, joining sister ship MSC Bellissima. Detailed itineraries for both ships will be released later.
