MSC Cruises To Name New Flagship at Private Island
MSC Cruises will officially name its new flagship, the 5,632-passenger, 169,400-gross-ton MSC Seashore, on Nov. 18 at Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve in the Bahamas.
The company said it will be the first cruise ship naming ceremony to be held at a private island. The event will be attended by travel advisors and media as well as other key company stakeholders.
Departing Miami on Nov. 17, antendees will get a first look at the new ship before it begins its inaugural seven-night cruise and U.S. season on Nov. 20.
As with every new MSC Cruises ship, Hollywood royalty Sophia Loren will serve as godmother as she officially names her 16th MSC Cruises ship. The ship will remain docked throughout the night and will host a gala dinner, live entertainment and more.
The naming also will serve as the formal inauguration of Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve, which opened in late 2019 and closed shortly thereafter due to the pandemic. The island has since gone through further work, and the company will showcase the island to the attendees.
“We are thrilled to have the opportunity to launch our newest ship in Miami and celebrate its naming in Ocean Cay, as a further demonstration of our commitment to and investment in the U.S. market,” said Ruben Rodriguez, president of MSC Cruises USA. “Not only have we expanded our footprint in Florida by now offering two homeports with PortMiami and Port Canaveral to make our cruises even more accessible, but we’re also elevating the U.S. guest experience by bringing some of our best and most innovative ships for our North American guests. It is also no coincidence that Ocean Cay will be central to our celebrations next month. We can’t wait for more guests to see firsthand what makes the island so special.”
Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve, a 64-square-mile marine reserve, is committed to restoring marine resources and the ongoing conservation of existing marine life. This includes the restoration of endangered corals.
All MSC Cruises ships out of Miami and Port Canaveral call at Ocean Cay and often remain at the island until late in the evening or overnight.
