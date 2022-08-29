MSC Cruises Updates COVID-19 Protocols for Caribbean Cruises
Beginning September 1, MSC Cruises will amend its vaccine and testing requirements for cruises to the Caribbean and the Bahamas from U.S. ports, no longer requiring vaccination for all guests and no longer requiring any testing for fully vaccinated guests from the U.S.
Americans can now enjoy cruises to the Caribbean without being fully vaccinated, though they must test using a NAAT or antigen test within the three days before embarkation to sail.
Fully vaccinated residents of the U.S. don’t need to test, but they do need to show their proof of vaccination during embarkation.
Children under 2 years of age don’t need to satisfy any vaccination or testing requirements.
Travelers heading on cruises from U.S. homeports to the Bahamas or the Caribbean but who are not residents of the U.S. are still required to be fully vaccinated if they are over 12 years old and must present a recent negative test result if they are over 2 years old.
Those traveling on an MSC cruise will be notified, as will any travel advisors. MSC Cruises is currently operating with 95 percent fully vaccinated crew.
