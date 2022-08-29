Last updated: 11:33 AM ET, Mon August 29 2022

MSC Cruises Updates COVID-19 Protocols for Caribbean Cruises

Cruise Line & Cruise Ship MSC Cruises Lacey Pfalz August 29, 2022

MSC Cruises, MSC Magnifica
The MSC Magnifica. (photo via MSC Cruises)

Beginning September 1, MSC Cruises will amend its vaccine and testing requirements for cruises to the Caribbean and the Bahamas from U.S. ports, no longer requiring vaccination for all guests and no longer requiring any testing for fully vaccinated guests from the U.S.

Americans can now enjoy cruises to the Caribbean without being fully vaccinated, though they must test using a NAAT or antigen test within the three days before embarkation to sail.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
Cruise Trends
Lindblad Expeditions, Antarctica, penguins, Antarctica wildlife

Lindblad Expeditions Updates Health and Safety Protocols

World Navigator in Antarctica.

Atlas Ocean Voyages Unveils Second Guest Sails Free Offer

From left, NCL’S Frank Del Rio and Harry Sommer, Katy Perry and Norwegian Bliss godfather Elvis Duran.

Katy Perry Christens Norwegian Prima Cruise Ship in Iceland

Captain Minnie Mouse is delighting children aboard all Disney Cruise Line ships.

Character Meet-and-Greets are Back on Disney Cruises

Fully vaccinated residents of the U.S. don’t need to test, but they do need to show their proof of vaccination during embarkation.

Children under 2 years of age don’t need to satisfy any vaccination or testing requirements.

Travelers heading on cruises from U.S. homeports to the Bahamas or the Caribbean but who are not residents of the U.S. are still required to be fully vaccinated if they are over 12 years old and must present a recent negative test result if they are over 2 years old.

Those traveling on an MSC cruise will be notified, as will any travel advisors. MSC Cruises is currently operating with 95 percent fully vaccinated crew.

For the latest travel news, updates and deals, be sure to subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter.

For more information on MSC Cruises, Caribbean, Bahamas, United States

For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News

More by Lacey Pfalz

Lacey Pfalz, TravelPulse
Lindblad Expeditions, Antarctica, penguins, Antarctica wildlife

Lindblad Expeditions Updates Health and Safety Protocols

Atlas Ocean Voyages Unveils Second Guest Sails Free Offer

Katy Perry Christens Norwegian Prima Cruise Ship in Iceland

gallery icon Photo Tour Highlights from a South Pacific Cruise with Paul Gauguin Cruises

Character Meet-and-Greets are Back on Disney Cruises

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS