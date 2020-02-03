MSC Cruises USA Honors Top Travel Partners
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship MSC Cruises Theresa Norton February 03, 2020
MSC Cruises USA has honored numerous host agencies and travel advisor groups as part of the company’s 7th Annual MSC True Partnerships Awards.
The awards are presented to the line’s top-performing travel partners for the year, based on overall business growth in revenue and guests, continuous support and commitment to the MSC Cruises brand and marketing efforts that drive increased consumer awareness.
The Chairman’s Award for Overall Partner of the Year went to World Travel Holdings, while National Account Partner of the Year was Travel Leaders Network.
Online Partner of the Year honors went to Expedia Group, while Home-Based Partner of the Year was Nexion Travel Group.
Other awards announced were Northeast Partner of the Year, Direct Line Cruises; Southeast Partner of the Year, Dream Vacations – Santisteban & Associates; Rising Star Partner of the Year, Expedia Cruise Ship Centers, San Juan; and Interline Partner of the Year, ID90 Travel.
MSC Cruises is in the midst of a $12.7 billion investment plan to expand its fleet from 17 to 25 over the next eight years.
“We are incredibly grateful for the support of our dedicated travel partners and are thrilled to applaud their outstanding work over the last year,” said Michelle Lardizabal, senior vice president and commercial sales officer of MSC Cruises USA. “As MSC Cruises continues rapid growth both globally and in North America, we are committed to maintaining a strong partnership with travel advisors, who are key to our success, and providing them the tools, resources and opportunities to help them bolster their business with MSC Cruises.”
