MSC Provides Update on Winter 2022-23 Deployment
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship MSC Cruises Lacey Pfalz August 22, 2022
MSC Cruises has updated its program for the winter of 2022 and 2023, with a few key changes including the swapping of ships in certain regions of the world.
The MSC Virtuosa will replace the MSC Preziosa in its Northern Europe sailings. The 7-night sailings visit Hamburg in Germany, Zeebrugge for Bruges and Brussels, Rotterdam in the Netherlands, Le Havre for Paris in France and Southampton in the United Kingdom.
Meanwhile, the MSC Preziosa will enjoy Brazilian cruises, porting out of Santos. The ship will offer 7-night cruises and mini-sailings to Uruguay and Argentina, as well as celebratory cruises during Carnival to Rio de Janeiro. The ship’s Brazilian season ends with a 22-night Grand Voyage from Santos and Rio de Janeiro to Northern Europe for the 2023 summer season.
The MSC Bellissima will replace the MSC Virtuosa in the Mediterranean this winter. Departing from Genoa, the ship will offer 7-night sailings to La Spezia and Naples in Italy, Palma de Mallorca and Barcelona in Spain and Marseille in France.
MSC Cruises has also updated its vaccination and testing protocols, which went into effect on August 8, 2022.
For the latest travel news, updates and deals, subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter.
Sponsored Content
-
Tropical Paradise in Cancun & Punta CanaPromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
Exclusively Ours, Inclusively Yours at ALG Vacations®Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
For more information on MSC Cruises
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Lacey Pfalz
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS