MSC Updates Vaccination and Testing Protocols for Sailings from US Ports
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship MSC Cruises Lacey Pfalz August 01, 2022
MSC Cruises is updating its health and safety protocols for all sailings from U.S. ports beginning August 8, 2022 following the CDC’s removal of requirements for the industry.
As of August 8 and pending approval by the destinations impacted, unvaccinated cruisers from two years of age and older must provide proof of a negative COVID-19 NAAT or antigen test taken within three days of embarkation, ideally within one day of embarkation.
Fully vaccinated guests taking cruises longer than six days must also adhere to the above rules, while vaccinated guests taking shorter cruises at five nights or less no longer have to test prior to embarkation, though the cruise line still recommends it.
Travelers twelve years of age and older are still required to be fully vaccinated. The crew will also still be required to test regularly and be fully vaccinated.
Those impacted by these new regulations will be notified via email.
MSC Cruises isn’t the only cruise line to announce changes to its vaccination and testing protocols following the CDC’s decision. Virgin Voyages, Carnival, Royal Caribbean, Azamara and Margaritaville at Sea have all announced specific changes.
For the latest travel news, updates and deals, subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter.
Sponsored Content
-
Tropical Paradise in Cancun & Punta CanaPromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
Exclusively Ours, Inclusively Yours at ALG Vacations®Promoted by ALG Vacations
For more information on MSC Cruises, Caribbean
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Lacey Pfalz
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS