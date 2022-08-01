Last updated: 10:59 AM ET, Mon August 01 2022

MSC Updates Vaccination and Testing Protocols for Sailings from US Ports

Cruise Line & Cruise Ship MSC Cruises Lacey Pfalz August 01, 2022

MSC Seascape
MSC Seascape (photo via MSC Cruises)

MSC Cruises is updating its health and safety protocols for all sailings from U.S. ports beginning August 8, 2022 following the CDC’s removal of requirements for the industry.

As of August 8 and pending approval by the destinations impacted, unvaccinated cruisers from two years of age and older must provide proof of a negative COVID-19 NAAT or antigen test taken within three days of embarkation, ideally within one day of embarkation.

ADVERTISING

Fully vaccinated guests taking cruises longer than six days must also adhere to the above rules, while vaccinated guests taking shorter cruises at five nights or less no longer have to test prior to embarkation, though the cruise line still recommends it.

Trending Now
Travel Intel
Travel technology, man with airplane and laptop
Boeing 787 Dreamliner

FAA to Approve Boeing’s Fix for 787 Dreamliners

Travel Advisors, Suppliers, Global Travel Marketplace

Travel Industry’s Top Advisors and Suppliers Connect at...

La Datcha, Los Cabos, Mexico, villa, rental escapes

gallery icon Taking Luxury Travel to the Next Level

Pilots before take off, cockpit, airplane

Airlines Are Trying To Increase Diversity Among Future Pilots

Travelers twelve years of age and older are still required to be fully vaccinated. The crew will also still be required to test regularly and be fully vaccinated.

Those impacted by these new regulations will be notified via email.

MSC Cruises isn’t the only cruise line to announce changes to its vaccination and testing protocols following the CDC’s decision. Virgin Voyages, Carnival, Royal Caribbean, Azamara and Margaritaville at Sea have all announced specific changes.

For the latest travel news, updates and deals, subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter.

Sponsored Content

For more information on MSC Cruises, Caribbean

For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News

More by Lacey Pfalz

Lacey Pfalz, TravelPulse
m left, Luigi Matarazzo, Fincantieri general manager merchant ships division and Harry Sommer, NCL president and CEO

NCL Takes Delivery of Norwegian Prima

Norwegian Cruise Line

Atlas Ocean Voyages Names James Rodriguez President, CEO

Carnival Cruise Line Lifting Several COVID-Related Protocols

Royal Caribbean No Longer Requiring COVID Testing on Short Cruises

Silversea Unveils Largest-Ever Voyage Collection for 2024-25 Season

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS