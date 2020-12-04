MSC Temporarily Pauses Mediterranean Cruises
MSC Cruises has announced that it will temporarily pause the operation of MSC Grandiosa later in December and move the planned restart of MSC Magnifica to January because of the severe restrictions put into place by the Italian government in order to curb COVID-19.
In its efforts to combat the pandemic ashore, Italy is nearly completely restricting the movement of residents between towns and cities between December 21, 2020, and January 6, 2021. The new decree has caused the cancellation of three future planned voyages of MSC Grandiosa and three sailings of MSC Magnifica.
MSC Grandiosa will temporarily pause sailing seven-night voyages on December 20, 2020, in Genoa, Italy. The ship will then resume Western Mediterranean cruises on January 10, 2021, also from Genoa.
MSC Magnifica was due to restart 10-night voyages in the Western and Eastern Mediterranean on December 18, 2020, from Genoa but will now begin sailing on January 15, 2021, following the cancellation of three previous sailings.
MSC Cruises has put into place a comprehensive health and safety protocol that has worked effectively, protecting its guests, crew and communities that the ships visit.
