Azamara Eliminates COVID Embarkation Testing Requirement
Claudette Covey July 19, 2022
Azamara is eliminating its COVID-19 embarkation testing requirement, effective July 25, 2025, except in ports where it is still mandatory.
The line will continue to require proof of vaccination prior to embarkation.
Guests 12 or older are still required to be fully vaccinated no less than 14 days prior to sailing.
“The easing of our testing policy marks a step in the right direction towards a return to normalcy for the travel and cruising industry,” said Azamara President Carol Cabezas.
“Cruising is one of the safest ways to travel, and our existing health and safety protocols onboard will ensure peace of mind for our guests and crew as we move forward.”
Although pre-embarkation testing will no longer be required, Azamara said it recommends that guests do so “at their leisure prior to travel to ensure a comfortable and enjoyable travel experience.”
Azamara’s crew is required to be fully vaccinated, and COVID-19 testing will continue to be available to guests on board on an as-needed basis.
“Azamara maintains a strong commitment to wellness through its ‘Explore Well at Sea’ program, keeping guests’ safety a top priority,” the line said.
