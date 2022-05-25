MSC World Europa To Feature Enhanced MSC Yacht Club
The newest MSC Cruises ship, MSC World Europa, will enjoy an enhanced MSC Yacht Club experience when it debuts in November, with more public spaces, outdoor areas, new suites and a futuristic design.
Onboard, the MSC Yacht Club will offer an enhanced two-deck outdoor area complete with a bar, grill and private pool and whirlpool with private cabanas. Guests enjoying the Yacht Club experience will also have access to massage rooms at the MSC Aurea Spa, along with free access to the spa’s thermal area.
The ship will also enjoy two new Owner Suites, the first of their kind. These suites total over 1,600 square feet of space, complete with a double bedroom with walk-in closet, a bathroom with a full-sized tub and a separate living and dining area, including a sizable balcony with its own dining area and whirlpool.
The double-balcony Duplex Suites are also available on the MSC World Europa. These offer two floors of living space, with a dining area, lounge, guest bath and private balcony on the main level and the main bedroom, bathroom with tub and its own balcony on the second.
The Yacht Club experience is available on all of MSC’s Fantasia, Meraviglia, Seaside and World Class ships. In addition to these new enhancements, all Yacht Club guests enjoy prior check-in and check-out, 24- hour butler service, unlimited drinks, unlimited dining within the MSC Yacht Club, an included Internet package and much more.
The first of the line’s new World Class ships will debut in November of this year, followed closely by the MSC Seascape in December. MSC Yacht Club guests onboard the Seascape can enjoy a four-deck, 32,000-square-foot club area, 131 different suites and exclusive perks when docked at the Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve.
