Multiple Cruise Lines Extend Pause in Operations
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Princess Cruises Janeen Christoff January 06, 2021
Both Princess Cruises and Holland America Line have joined with other cruise lines in continuing a pause in operations into May 2021.
Princess announced that due to the uncertainty around current travel restrictions, the company is extending its pause of sailings through May 14, 2021, including sailings in the Caribbean, along the California Coast and early season Alaska and Europe cruises.
Princess said that it would continue to prepare and develop its plans to meet the "Framework for Conditional Sailing Order" issued by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
"We appreciate the patience from our loyal guests and travel advisors as we work to meet the health and safety requirements for our return to service," said Jan Swartz, president of Princess Cruises. "We continue to prepare our ships for our return to service and we are eager to see our guests back onboard to create summertime memories."
Holland America Line made a similar announcement. The cruise line is extending its pause of cruise operations for all departures through April 30, 2021, including Alaska, Mexican Riviera, Pacific Coast, Caribbean, Mediterranean and Canada/New England departures.
It is also canceling sailings through mid-May, Alaska departures on three ships through early June, any Land+Sea Journeys connected with canceled Alaska sailings, Mediterranean cruises through early June and Zaandam’s Canada/New England itineraries through August.
Specific Holland America sailings affected by the ongoing pause include:
—All cruise departures through April 30, 2021.
—Alaska: Eurodam and Oosterdam through the first week of June (roundtrip from Seattle); Koningsdam through mid-May (roundtrip from Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada); Nieuw Amsterdam and Noordam through mid-May (roundtrip Vancouver and between Vancouver and Whittier, Alaska); and Zuiderdam through early June (roundtrip from Vancouver).
—Mediterranean: Volendam cruises through early June (between Venice and Civitavecchia [Rome], Italy); Westerdam through early June (roundtrip from Venice or between Venice and Piraeus [Athens], Greece).
—Canada/New England: Zaandam cruises through August (between Boston, Massachusetts, and Montreal, Quebec, Canada).
Guests and their travel agents are being notified of the cancellations and options for Future Cruise Credits (FCC) and rebooking.
The Holland America and Princess announcements follow similar statements from Carnival Cruise Line and Norwegian. Carnival has announced the extension of its pause in United States operations through March 31 and several additional cancellations.
Norwegian made a similar decision, postponing all sailings on the Norwegian Encore, Escape and Joy through March 31.
For more information on Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, United States
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Janeen Christoff
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS