Nassau Cruise Port Preparing for First Homeport Ships
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Bahamas Ministry of Tourism Theresa Norton May 12, 2021
Nassau Cruise Port in The Bahamas is about to become a cruise homeport for the first time ever. And the port happens to be in the middle of a $300 million redevelopment project that could position it for even more growth in the near future.
The project – developed through a public-private partnership between the Government of The Bahamas and Nassau Cruise Port Ltd. – will increase the number of ship berths from five to six, boosting the passenger capacity from 20,000 to 30,000 on any given day, said Mike Maura, Jr., CEO of Nassau Cruise Port.
Plus, one of the older berths will be expanded so it can handle ships the size of Royal Caribbean International’s Oasis-class ships, which are roughly 226,000 to 236,857 gross tons, accommodating more than 6,000 guests when all berths are filled.
So, when the work is done, Nassau Cruise Port will have three berths that can handle Oasis-class-size ships and three other berths for ships in the 3,500- to 4,000-passenger range.
“After a year of the most challenging times we’ve all experienced, to be able to embark on 2021 with a brand-new experience of homeporting is extremely exciting, not just for Nassau Cruise Port but for our country, The Bahamas,” Maura told TravelPulse in an interview.
As cruise ships are still prohibited from sailing from U.S. ports by the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention, numerous lines have found willing homeports offshore. And that brings this new homeport business to Nassau.
Starting June 12, Royal Caribbean International will operate Adventure of the Seas out of Nassau Cruise Port for seven-day cruises to the line’s private island, Perfect Day at CocoCay, for two days, as well as Grand Bahama Island and Cozumel, Mexico.
Also, luxury line Crystal will restart cruising July 3 with 16 seven-night round-trips from Nassau on Crystal Serenity. The cruises will visit only Bahamian destinations.
“We Bahamians wonder why the cruise industry hasn’t embraced that opportunity before, since we’re a country of islands,” Maura said. “Just like the U.S., whether you’re in Florida or Maine or Alaska or Texas, those four experiences are so different. Even though we’re a small country, being able to hit four or five islands in The Bahamas, you’re going to get different experiences, down to the fish you see when snorkeling to the iguanas you see and the people you meet.”
Construction on the port enhancement project began in March 2020, and the marine work is well under way with the piers expected to be completed this year. In June, work will begin on the land construction, which will include a new arrivals terminal with an “extremely unique” design, a museum devoted to the colorful musical parades called Junkanoo, a coral reef exhibit, an amphitheater that can accommodate 3,000 to 5,000 guests, and an “Authentically Bahamian” art, retail and entertainment area. Completion is anticipated for the third quarter of 2022.
The port is striving for a more authentic retail experience with goods not found at other cruise ports, Maura said. An Authentically Bahamian experience will feature items made on the island, such as handbags or jewelry. “Everything in our space will be something from The Bahamas so there will be no mistake where you got it – in The Bahamas.”
Meanwhile, in preparation for embarking and debarking passengers, Nassau Cruise Port has new luggage scanners and security support and is working with the cruise industry and local health officials on health protocols. All port employees not fully vaccinated will be tested weekly, and temperature checks will be made daily.
Lynden Pindling International Airport has “tremendous airlift” able to accommodate the mammoth resorts Atlantis and Baha Mar, as well as incoming cruise passengers. “There is no difficulty in terms of airlift,” Maura said.
At the airport, passengers and baggage will be separated, so the tagged bags will arrive at the ship and delivery can begin. Upon disembarkation, the opposite will happen.
Overall, it gives Nassau Cruise Port the ability to show what it can provide homeported cruise ships. “It will be a great experience for the time we have them,” Maura said. “We hope they look at Nassau and think Nassau will become our long-term homeport partner.”
