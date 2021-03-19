Royal Caribbean Will Return To Sailing From The Bahamas in June 2021
March 19, 2021
In highly welcome news for a beleaguered travel industry, Royal Caribbean International will return to cruising on June 12, with seven-night roundtrips from Nassau, The Bahamas.
The cruises are available to adults who have proof they are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, as well as those under age 18 with negative test results. The crew will be fully vaccinated, the company said.
The cruises will visit Royal Caribbean’s private island, Perfect Day at CocoCay, for two days, and also visit Grand Bahama Island and Cozumel, Mexico.
The Bahamas cruises open for sale on March 24. The cruises run through August on the 137,276-gross-ton Adventure of the Seas, which accommodates 3,114 passengers on a double-occupancy basis and 3,807 guests when all berths are filled.
Michael Bayley, president and CEO of Royal Caribbean International, said he is pleased to get back to operating cruises “gradually and safely” and that the vaccines accelerated a return to the seas.
“The vaccines are clearly a game-changer for all of us, and with the number of vaccinations and their impact growing rapidly, we believe starting with cruises for vaccinated adult guests and crew is the right choice,” Bayley said in a press release. “As we move forward, we expect this requirement and other measures will inevitably evolve over time.”
Hubert A. Minnis, prime minister of The Bahamas, welcomed the return of Royal Caribbean and cruising.
“I am especially pleased that Royal Caribbean, with whom we have had a long and mutually beneficial relationship for more than 50 years, selected The Bahamas as a homeport when sailing resumes,” Minnis said in a statement. “This is truly a new day for tourism. It should inspire many small- to medium-sized businesses, tour operators, taxi drivers, restaurants and retailers to prepare for brighter days ahead, the best we have ever had.”
Royal Caribbean said details on additional health and safety measures will be announced at a later date. The cruise line’s multilayered health and safety measures will leverage expert guidance from the Healthy Sail Panel, Royal Caribbean Group’s head of public health and chief medical officer and local government and health authorities.
In addition, vacationers must meet the travel requirements of The Bahamas. This may include receiving a negative PCR test result before their arrival, testing upon arrival into the country and filling out appropriate entry forms. The most up-to-date policies can be found at The Bahamas website.
Royal Caribbean’s new summer itineraries continue the cruise line’s measured and safe return to cruising, following months of successful sailings with Quantum of the Seas in Singapore and the recent announcement of the Odyssey of the Seas to cruise from Haifa, Israel.
