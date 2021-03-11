Crystal Cruises To Sail From Bahamas Ports in July
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Crystal Cruises Brian Major March 11, 2021
Luxury operator Crystal Cruises’ Crystal Serenity will homeport in The Bahamas beginning in July, offering weekly departures from Nassau and Bimini to the archipelago’s southern ports of Harbour Island, Long Island and San Salvador, said Jack Anderson, Crystal’s interim president and CEO.
Speaking at a press briefing with Bahamas Ministry of Tourism officials, Anderson described Crystal’s Bahamas itineraries as a significant step toward normalization for both Crystal and the destination following COVID-19’s damaging impact on leisure travel.
Crystal Serenity “will become the first ocean ship to return to sailing in the Americas and the first to be homeported in The Bahamas,” said Anderson. The deployment also offers The Bahamas, the world’s most-visited cruise port prior to the pandemic, an opportunity to establish a model for the resumption of cruise operations.
“Crystal Serenity will be the first cruise ship to visit several of these unspoiled destinations, which have previously only been visited by private yachts,” said Anderson. The deployment will provide “much-needed economic support to the people and business of The Bahamas, which like other destinations that rely heavily on tourism have been hard-hit by the pandemic.”
“This is a milestone achievement,” said Dionisio D’Aguilar, The Bahamas’ minister of tourism and aviation. “After a year of uncertainty, of despair, of doubt, we will remember this moment. This may very well prove to be the tipping point for our citizens, for our tourism industry, for our nation.”
More than 70 percent of The Bahamas’ tax revenue is derived through tourism, said D’Aguilar, meaning “the return of cruising and partners like Crystal Cruises will bring much-needed economic relief” to the nation.
“Each sailing to the Bahamas will go a long way in helping local businesses, excursion and tour operators on our islands to get back to work,” D’Aguilar continued. “The opportunity for pre-and post-stays in The Bahamas will increase tourism revenue as well. We are thrilled to be able to welcome back cruise passengers after a year-long hiatus.”
Cruise passengers will be required to conform with Bahamas entry protocols, said D’Aguilar, including a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken within five days of travel and a Bahamas Travel Health Visa.
He said Bahamas government officials had discussed the coming deployment with local community leaders to prepare residents for the renewed tourism activity.
“The southern islands of the Bahamas have had experience hosting luxury cruise liners,” said Joy Jibrilu, the Bahamas Ministry of Tourism’s director general. “The travelers who go off the beaten path to these islands are looking for that very special experience; they want an authentic Bahamian experience,” Jibrilu said.
She added that compared to mainstream cruise ships, Crystal Serenity’s guest capacity represents “much smaller numbers, meaning the region will “benefit rather than see any side effects from the introduction of cruise passengers to the islands. We’re excited to have them see the benefits of cruise activity, so it’s a good thing all around.”
Crystal’s Bahamas departures also provide a concrete itinerary for cruise-selling travel advisors to market to vacationers following a year without cruises.
“Finally, we have a date to return to sailing,” said Vicky Garcia, COO and co-owner of Cruise Planners, an American Express Travel Representative. “Kudos to Crystal for creating a luxury, close-to-home experience for our travel advisors to sell, as this type of Bahamas cruise is different for the brand,” she said.
“We know these will sell out fast because of the pent-up consumer demand, our consistent recent growth in sales, and the fact that Crystal has smaller vessels,” Garcia added. “This itinerary will appeal to so many clients, including mature travelers who are vaccinated, upper-premium travelers who can now experience Crystal’s luxury product with this week-long sailing and those who just want to get on a ship.”
The new itineraries depart beginning July 3 through the end of October 2021, for a total of 32 “Bahamas Escapes” voyages sailing roundtrip from Nassau on Saturdays and from Bimini on Sundays. The cruises will be available for booking beginning March 18.
Anderson said the 900-guest Crystal Serenity is ideal for travelers following COVID-19’s impact on travel. Crystal Serenity is “socially spacious by design” and will operate “at reduced capacity of no more than 900 guests.” The luxury vessel provides “more space per passenger than any other ship in the Americas,” he said.
Under Crystal’s “Clean + 4.0” protocols, passengers are required to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination prior to their voyage and proof of a negative COVID-19 test prior to boarding, and mask-wearing, contactless dining and regular health monitoring of guests will take place while onboard Crystal Serenity.
Crystal’s “Best Available Fares” for the Bahamas voyages start at $1,999 per person, including $500 in air transportation savings and “book now” savings of $500, Anderson said. Travelers will be able to book with no money down through April 5. Crystal is offering “relaxed” cancellation terms and final payment due 60 days prior to departure in conjunction with the voyages.
Crystal is also providing a selection of Bahamas land and beach, snorkeling, scuba, fishing and watersports excursion packages and pre- and post-voyage resort extensions, including stays at Nassau’s Baha Mar mega-resort.
Sponsored Content
- Advertising ALG Vacations
-
ALG Vacations Advisors CDC Guidelines HUBAdvertising ALG Vacations
For more information on Crystal Cruises, Bahamas
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Brian Major
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS