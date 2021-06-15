Nassau Cruise Port Sails Through Homeporting Launch
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Royal Caribbean International Theresa Norton June 15, 2021
Nassau Cruise Port made history on June 12 when it operated as a homeport for the first time ever.
Royal Caribbean International’s Adventure of the Seas departed that day on its first cruise from Nassau, in The Bahamas, for two days at Perfect Day at CocoCay, the line’s private island, as well as visits to Cozumel, Mexico, and Freeport on Grand Bahama Island.
Adventure of the Seas passengers were greeted in Bahamian style by Junkanoo performers and treated to complimentary cans of Kalik beer. Pirates from the tour vessel, Blackbeard’s Revenge, added more Bahamian history to the celebratory launch.
Students from the LJM Maritime Academy performed drills for the cruisers while Bahamian artist Stefan Legend created a painting on the pier that was inspired by the day’s events.
“This was a huge undertaking, and the entire operation truly could not have gone better,” said Mike Maura Jr., CEO of Nassau Cruise Port. “From the efforts of the Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, the LPIA (Lynden Pindling International Airport) team, Customs and Immigration, the British Colonial Hilton, Executive Tours, and all the other players involved, it was an excellent start to cruising again. Everyone went above and beyond, and they all did a stellar job.”
“The Nassau Cruise Port team ensured that the passenger arrival experience at the port was safe, efficient, fast, and distinctly Bahamian,” he continued. “We’ve been in touch with the Royal Caribbean team, who affirmed that the launch was a great success, and we have received very positive feedback from passengers aboard the ship.”
Allen, a passenger from Utah traveling on Adventure of the Seas with his wife, Charlene, said that he felt “comfortable that every precaution had been taken” by Bahamian partners and by Royal Caribbean to keep passengers as safe as possible throughout the check-in process.
“We look forward to welcoming thousands more home port and transit passengers over the next few months as the industry rebounds,” Maura added. “We’re confident that now that we are cruising again, our partners and community will continue to maintain the health protocols and safety measures that made this possible. Our goal is to bring the business back to pre-COVID levels as soon as we can to everyone’s benefit.”
