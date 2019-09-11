NCL Purchases Waterfront Property in Juneau, Alaska
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Norwegian Cruise Line Janeen Christoff September 11, 2019
Norwegian Cruise Line was the highest bidder in an auction for a vacant parcel of waterfront property in Juneau, Alaska.
According to a report in the Juneau Empire, the cruise line made an offer of $20 million for the land.
Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line Cancels September Sailings Ahead...Cruise Line & Cruise Ship
Hurtigruten Ship Becomes First Hybrid Vessel to Traverse...Cruise Line & Cruise Ship
Scenic Eclipse a 'Modern Queen' Says Godmother Helen...Cruise Line & Cruise Ship
Windstar Expands Its Shore Excursion ProgramCruise Line & Cruise Ship
The next highest bidder was Royal Caribbean Cruises, which offered $13 million.
The three-acre plot of land is owned by Alaska Mental Health’s Trust Authority Trust Land Office and five sealed bids were opened via teleconference on September 9, 2019.
According to reports, the plot has been vacant since the organization purchased it in the mid-1990s and city officials have been encouraging the trust to sell the land.
The minimum bid was over 3.6 million, however, NCL’s offer far surpassed that amount.
The lowest bid offered was from the City and Borough of Juneau, which offered $4,250,049.
Survey Point Holdings, Inc., based in Ketchikan, Alaska, offered up the next lowest bid of $5.265 million.
While Norwegian Cruise Line was the highest bidder, the cruise line still has to fulfill all of the requirements of the bidding process, which need to be completed by September 19, 2019.
For more information on Norwegian Cruise Line, Alaska
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Janeen Christoff
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS