NCL Purchases Waterfront Property in Juneau, Alaska

Mountain landscape in Juneau, Alaska
PHOTO: Mountain landscape in Juneau, Alaska. (photo via chaolik/iStock/Getty Images Plus)

Norwegian Cruise Line was the highest bidder in an auction for a vacant parcel of waterfront property in Juneau, Alaska.

According to a report in the Juneau Empire, the cruise line made an offer of $20 million for the land.

The next highest bidder was Royal Caribbean Cruises, which offered $13 million.

The three-acre plot of land is owned by Alaska Mental Health’s Trust Authority Trust Land Office and five sealed bids were opened via teleconference on September 9, 2019.

According to reports, the plot has been vacant since the organization purchased it in the mid-1990s and city officials have been encouraging the trust to sell the land.

The minimum bid was over 3.6 million, however, NCL’s offer far surpassed that amount.

The lowest bid offered was from the City and Borough of Juneau, which offered $4,250,049.

Survey Point Holdings, Inc., based in Ketchikan, Alaska, offered up the next lowest bid of $5.265 million.

While Norwegian Cruise Line was the highest bidder, the cruise line still has to fulfill all of the requirements of the bidding process, which need to be completed by September 19, 2019.

