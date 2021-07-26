NCL Returns To Cruising With Norwegian Jade
After 500 days of suspension, Norwegian Cruise Line debuted the Norwegian Jade on July 25, 2021 sailing on itineraries from its homeport in Athens.
The Norwegian Jade is the first of NCL’s 17 ships to once again begin taking cruise passengers. The ship will sail to the Greek Isles until November, sailing to Crete, Mykonos, Rhodes and Santorini. It is the first of nine NCL ships that will port in Europe through 2023.
"Welcoming our guests and crew on board has been one of the most memorable moments of my over 30-year career," said Harry Sommer, president and chief executive officer of Norwegian Cruise Line. "We are excited to embark on the Great Cruise Comeback with a brand-new itinerary and homeport for our brand, offering our guests an even greater selection of unique vacations at sea."
The return to cruising for NCL will include the SailSAFE health and safety program, requiring all crew members and guests to be fully vaccinated for sailings throughout October 31, 2021.
The cruise line anticipates its second ship to begin cruising on August 7. The Norwegian Encore will be the first to begin operating out of the U.S., with its homeport in Seattle for its Alaskan cruises.
NCL has also continued the use of the Peace of Mind cancellation policy, which can be used for cruises through October 31, 2021. Guests can use the policy to cancel their cruise up to 15 days prior to departure to receive a full future cruise credit refund. The refund can be applied to any sailing through December 31, 2022.
