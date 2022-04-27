NCL Reveals Details About Norwegian Prima-Class Spas
Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL) shared details surrounding its new spa and fitness offerings for its Norwegian Prima-Class vessels – Norwegian Prima and Viva.
The first two of six ships in this class will feature charcoal saunas, two-story cascading indoor waterfalls, thermal experiences, and hot-stone loungers.
Norwegian Prima will be christened Aug. 27 in Reykjavík, Iceland, by pop superstar Katy Perry.
NCL said the charcoal sauna is the first at sea, along with other NCL exclusive experiences such as a three-level racetrack and dry drop slides.
Derived from Japanese and Korean wellness practices, the charcoal sauna uses a radiant heat system with an outer charcoal layer to reach temperatures between 86 and 122 degrees Fahrenheit. The sauna helps boost circulation and metabolism while also removing toxins from the body. The sauna also treats muscle stiffness and tension.
Other thermal spa offerings include a salt-and-steam room, an ice room, experiential showers, a flotation salt pool and an infrared sauna.
Other new spa service menu items include massages on a water-filled cushion, a body wrap with a warm blend of pine and rosemary essential oils, and a zero-gravity massage while the body is suspended on a treatment table.
The spa’s relaxation area will feature 22 hot stone loungers. The ships also will have 28 spa balcony staterooms that provide premium access to the elevated Mandara Spa and its thermal spa experiences.
