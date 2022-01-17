Last updated: 09:38 AM ET, Mon January 17 2022

NCLH Opts In To CDC’s Voluntary COVID-19 Program

Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Norwegian Cruise Line Bruce Parkinson January 17, 2022

From left, Frank Del Rio, Dr. Scott Gottlieb and Harry Sommer
From left, Frank Del Rio, Dr. Scott Gottlieb and Harry Sommer. (photo via Norwegian Cruise Line)

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control’s ‘Conditional Sailing Order’ shifted from mandatory to optional for cruise lines over the weekend. But Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings announced that its three brands will continue to follow the public health agency’s advice.

“The health and safety of our guests, crew and communities we visit is our number one priority,” said Frank Del Rio, president and CEO of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.

“We have demonstrated this commitment since our return to service in July of last year, with protocols that exceeded those required by regulatory agencies, including 100% vaccination of guests and crew, universal testing of all guests prior to embarkation and routine testing of all crew,” Del Rio added.

“Furthering our commitment to health and safety, with the expiration of the CDC’s Conditional Sail Order, our three brands have opted into the CDC’s voluntary Program, which provides the cruise industry with a set of operating provisions to protect the health and safety of guests and crew.”

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings offers three brands – Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises. Since restarting last summer, all three cruise lines have adopted stringent safety protocols, including the requirement that all passengers be fully vaccinated to sail, regardless of their age.

“Our adoption of the voluntary program provides guests, crew, travel partners and other stakeholders with the assurance that our brands will continue to meet and exceed the provisions laid out by the CDC and provide unparalleled health and safety protocols not found in any other sector of the travel and leisure space,” Del Rio said.

NCLH’s SailSAFE Global Health and Wellness Council, headed by former FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb, continues to advise the company on protocols to combat the spread of COVID-19.

