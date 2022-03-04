NCL’s ‘Meet the Winemaker’ Series Returns, Makes European Debut
Now in its sixth year, Norwegian Cruise Line’s (NCL) acclaimed ‘Meet the Winemaker’ series is returning for 2022, featuring a prestigious lineup of experts and vintages aboard select voyages starting in March. Once again, the cruise line has partnered with world-renowned wineries on this seasonal programming, intended to enrich the cruise experience for oenophiles and foodies at all skill levels.
Wine enthusiasts aboard these select sailings will have ample opportunities to engage with vintners and other wine-industry experts through various seminars, forums and activities; which range from onboard meet-and-greets and wine-tasting sessions to interactive culinary demonstrations and full dinners, complete with expert wine pairing.
The distinctive experience is available to cruisegoers who sail select voyages scheduled to depart through mid-December aboard the Norwegian Encore, Norwegian Escape, Norwegian Joy and Norwegian Bliss.
The ‘Meet the Winemaker’ series will also arrive in Europe for the very first time aboard Norwegian Escape, as she sets sail around Italy and the Greek Isles on both July 17 and October 12. Hosting the event in July will be noted winemaker Antonio Hidalgo, who serves as director of imports and exports for the globally recognized, family-owned Spanish Sherry house, Bodegas Hidalgo La Gitana. The October departure will be hosted by Sandro Bottega, who has successfully diversified his family-owned Italian vineyard’s products to include Valpolicella and Tuscany’s great red wines, grappa, Prosecco, various sparkling wines, and Limoncello and other sweet liqueurs.
Harry Sommer, President and CEO of Norwegian Cruise Line, said today in a statement: “Our Guest First policy compels us to put guests at the heart of every development, and the Meet the Winemaker series showcases this commitment to bringing high quality, one-of-a-kind offerings to our guests. We hope that our guests will enjoy the new edition of the popular series and are left with an unforgettable experience from today’s most innovative beverage and culinary leaders. We are very proud of this season’s lineup and excited to bring the event to Europe for the first time ever.”
Guests participating in the program aboard any one of these cruises will have opportunities to meet world-renowned winemakers and distillers, such as “The Drinks Business” Green Awards 2020 recipient Gérard Bertrand; fourth-generation Napa Valley winemaker Rob Mondavi, Jr.; Michael Mondavi of the Michael Mondavi Family Estate; and Diane Flamand, winemaker at Bordeaux Collection Wines, Domaines Barons de Rothschild (Lafite).
Also, aboard select 2022 NCL cruises, guests will have the opportunity to enjoy unique culinary experiences that feature Certified Angus Beef brand products. They’ll soak in the wine-pairing wisdom of a master sommelier while savoring some of the world’s best available beef, presented with perfectly paired vintages.
The complete 'Meet the Winemaker' series lineup for 2022 includes:
— March 6 – Norwegian Encore: Rob Mondavi, Jr., son of Isabel and Michael Mondavi, and a fourth-generation Napa Valley winemaker.
— April 2 – Norwegian Escape: Chateau Lafite Rothschild (Lafite) Wine Dinner, hosted by Diane Flamand, winemaker for Bordeaux Collection Wines, Domaines Barons de Rothschild (Lafite).
— July 2 – Norwegian Bliss: Salvatore Ferragamo, who (together with his father, Ferruccio) has been responsible for conserving The Il Borro estate in Tuscany, Italy and producing world-class wines since 1993.
— July 17 – Norwegian Escape: Antonio Hidalgo, of the globally recognized, family-owned Spanish Sherry house, Bodegas Hidalgo La Gitana.
— July 24 – Norwegian Encore: Opus One Wine Dinner, hosted by Greg Miller, Opus One Sales & Marketing Manager.
— August 13 – Norwegian Bliss: Michael Mondavi of the Michael Mondavi Family Estate.
— October 12 – Norwegian Escape: Sandro Bottega of Bottega S.p.A.
— October 22 – Norwegian Joy: Gérard Bertrand, “The Drinks Business” Green Awards 2020 recipient.
— December 11 – Norwegian Encore: Randy Ullom from the Kendall-Jackson family.
For more information, visit ncl.com.
