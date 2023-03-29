New Disney Cruise Line Ship to Homeport in Singapore
Disney Cruise Line (DCL) and Singapore Tourism Board (STB) announced a new partnership that would help launch cruise vacations and a new ship in Southeast Asia for the first time.
Disney Parks, Experiences and Products Chairman Josh D’Amaro and Singapore’s Minister for Transport and Minister-in-charge of Trade Relations, S. Iswaran, revealed the signed Memorandum of Understanding on Wednesday.
DCL and Singapore agreed to homeport a brand-new Disney cruise ship exclusively in Singapore for at least five years beginning in 2025. Officials are expected to reveal details about the maiden voyage, itineraries and onboard experiences at a later date.
“Disney Cruise Line is currently undergoing an ambitious expansion with new ships and new destinations around the world,” D’Amaro said. “We are incredibly excited to make Singapore the home port to our seventh-launched ship, which will sail from here year-round starting in 2025.”
The plan to add the DCL ship would provide dream vacations for millions of local and foreign passengers across the five-year period. The partnership is also expected to benefit local economies, as well as Singapore’s lifestyle and hospitality sectors.
The yet-unnamed vessel will offer dedicated spaces and activities, providing the opportunity for families to create unforgettable memories with Disney characters, including Mickey and Minnie Mouse, Disney Princesses, Marvel Super Heroes and more.
“We look forward to welcoming the magic of Disney Cruise Line to Singapore in 2025,” STB Chief Executive Keith Tan said. “This is an important milestone for STB and reflects DCL’s strong confidence in Singapore and Southeast Asia.”
“The new Disney cruise ship will be an attraction itself and is expected to boost the tourism sector in Singapore for many years to come,” Tan continued.
Disney estimates the passenger capacity of the 208,000-gross-ton ship to be approximately 6,000, with around 2,300 crew members. Construction will be handled by the MV Werften shipyard in Wismar, Germany, under the management of Meyer Werft.
