Disney Cruises Announces Inaugural Sailing to New Island Destination
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Disney Cruise Line Mia Taylor March 23, 2023
Disney Cruise Line has revealed the inaugural 2024 dates and select itineraries for Lighthouse Point, its newest island destination in The Bahamas.
Disney Magic will sail from Fort Lauderdale, Florida to the cruise line's newest beach retreat on the Bahamian island of Eleuthera starting next June. Bookings for the new destination are slated to open on March 30.
“We are delighted to take families to new places during the summer 2024 season, including our newest island destination at Lighthouse Point in The Bahamas,” said Sharon Siskie, senior vice president and general manager, Disney Cruise Line. “We’re also thrilled to return to Europe with new ports of call and offer exciting adventures to Alaska and the Caribbean.”
The new destination has been developed to showcase Bahamian artistry while also focusing on the cruise line’s commitment to conservation, said the cruise line.
The seven-night inaugural sailing to Lighthouse Point is scheduled for June 8. The itinerary for this getaway includes two stops at Lighthouse Point and one day at Castaway Cay. In addition, on June 6, a three-night preview cruise on Disney Magic from Fort Lauderdale will provide a sneak peek of Lighthouse Point, with limited access to some areas.
After the two initial sailings, Lighthouse Point will be a featured port-of-call on select three-, four-, and five-night sailings to The Bahamas and the Caribbean on Disney Magic from Fort Lauderdale. The itineraries will vary with stops between Lighthouse Point and Castaway Cay.
The cruise line also announced its return to Europe with new ports of call as well as itineraries for Alaska and the Caribbean.
In summer 2024, the Disney Dream will return to European destinations in the Mediterranean, Greek Isles, British Isles, Norwegian Fjords, and Iceland. New ports of call on these sailings include Valencia, Spain; Haugesund, Norway, and Hamburg, Germany. In the Mediterranean, Disney is bringing back three destinations that have not been included on itineraries since 2014: Catania, Italy; Kusadasi, Turkey, and Valletta, Malta.
The cruise line’s Mediterranean and Greek Isles cruises will depart from Barcelona, Spain and Civitavecchia, Rome and will range from five to 11 nights. Northern Europe and British Isles sailings, meanwhile, will be from three nights to one 12-night long sailing that includes Norwegian fjords and an overnight stay in Reykjavik.
Also on tap for summer 2024, Disney will cruise to Alaska from Vancouver, Canada on the Disney Wonder. Sailings will take place from May through September next year and will feature five-, seven, and nine-night itineraries. Highlights include stops in Juneau, Skagway, and Ketchikan, as well as glacier viewing along Stikine Icecap.
Earlier this year, Disney Cruise Line also announced the return of its popular Pixar Day at Sea and also Marvel Day at Sea. It's Pixar Day at Sea has been an especially popular new offering featuring characters from such beloved movie favorites as Monsters Inc., Toy Story, and Finding Nemo.
