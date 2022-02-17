Disney Outlines Entertainment Options on New Ship
Disney Cruise Line Theresa Norton February 17, 2022
Disney Cruise Line has outlined the entertainment options aboard the new Disney Wish, which begins sailing in July.
Among the options are “Inside Out”-inspired treats, going on a picnic with “Frozen” characters and shows featuring Disney princesses, villains and heroes.
“Family is at the heart of everything we do,” said Laura Cabo, portfolio creative executive for Walt Disney Imagineering.
“When we set out to design the next generation of Disney cruise ships, we wanted to provide families with more opportunities than ever to make lasting memories together and to experience Disney storytelling in completely new ways. Whether it’s a new take on a guest favorite experience, like our signature sweets shop, or an immersive show in a first-of-its-kind venue like Luna and Hero Zone, there will be no shortage of family fun aboard the Disney Wish.”
Inside Out: Joyful Sweets is a dessert shop inspired by the Pixar film. It will offer gelato, ice cream, candy and novelty treats for purchase.
Olaf’s Royal Picnic will let guests join their “Frozen” friends for a summertime picnic in Arendelle during a premium experience for families with children ages three to 12. At Olaf’s Royal Picnic, guests will interact with Olaf, Anna, Elsa and Kristoff and see live musical performances of songs like “Let It Go,” “Fixer Upper” and “In Summer.”
Guests who have booked a Disney Wish cruise may reserve Olaf's Royal Picnic before their sailing for an additional fee.
The new entertainment hub Luna will be outfitted with a two-story LED screen wall, stage and bar and showcase live shows. “Villains Game Night” is a game show where guests will attempt to answer Disney trivia questions amid the jeers of nefarious Disney foes, including Cruella de Vil, Gaston, Hades, Maleficent and more.
“Disney Songbook” will put guests in the spotlight as they belt out Disney songs and showcase their talent for a live camera crew, who will project each performance onto the big screen.
