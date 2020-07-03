New Small-Yacht Company to Launch Expeditions in Ecuador
July 03, 2020
Start-up cruise company Kontiki Expeditions plans to launch operations with small yachts along the coast of Ecuador in December.
The company was founded by Carlos Nuñez, a private investor and travel-loving entrepreneur with experience in the seafood industry.
“We are pioneers in offering luxury sea expeditions along seldom-traveled routes,” Nuñez said. “Our new expeditions reveal the beauty and authenticity of coastal Ecuador, passing through small uncrowded towns, historical sites, forests, wetlands, pristine beaches and protected ecological reserves.”
The first nine-stateroom luxury yacht is scheduled to sail in December starting with two eight-day itineraries between Manta and Guayaquil.
The yachts are 128 feet long and have a sundeck, a salon, two outdoor lounges, bar, hot tub, and a gym and fitness area. Health and safety protocols are summarized here.
Pricing begins at $7,245 per person per week, based on double occupancy, and includes all activities, meals, transfers to and from ports, park entrances, guided expeditions and more. Solo traveler and private charter rates are also available.
“Ecuador is home to our first expedition, and we look forward to expanding our concept of small-yacht luxury to other countries as well,” Nuñez said. “We are excited about sharing our beautiful yachts and destinations with adventurous travelers who share our passion for exploration and conscious travel.”
A fundamental part of the Kontiki program is supporting the communities visited while also enriching the guest experience. “We believe strongly that conscious travel is especially important as we connect our guests with local communities,” Nuñez said. “Giving back is as important as receiving.”
The programs are led by 10 crew members and two local experts committed to sustainability and conscious travel. Onboard, wellness professionals, naturalist guides and a local chef add to the experience. Guests can expect to see blue-footed boobies, sea lions and howler monkeys. Dining will feature local chocolate, seafood, and produce both onboard and on land.
