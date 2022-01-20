New Southern Restaurant and Bar Announced on Wonder of the Seas
January 20, 2022
Royal Caribbean International has unveiled the first Southern restaurant and bar in the fleet onboard the new Wonder of the Seas, The Mason Jar Southern Restaurant & Bar, one of more than twenty dining venues on the ship.
The Wonder of the Seas will debut in March 2022 with plenty of delicious dining options. The Mason Jar is the fleet’s first Southern-style restaurant, featuring a casual atmosphere with farmhouse-style decor and live country music, complete with its own porch.
Southern staples are available for brunch, dinner and even at night, with johnny cakes topped with barbecue pulled pork, cinnamon rolls, southern fried chicken, crab beignets and more. At the bar, guests can enjoy more than a dozen types of American whiskeys along with several southern-style cocktails, like the Mississippi Moonlight, as well as several zero-proof options.
The Wonder of the Seas’ other dining options include Izumi, the hibachi and sushi restaurant; Hooked Seafood, an East Coast-style restaurant serving traditional American seafood; and Wonderland Imaginative Cuisine, which offers some of the most experimental dishes on the ship.
The new ship will begin its first sailing in March, sailing out of Fort Lauderdale for its Caribbean season before heading to Barcelona and Rome for its European season in April through October. Beginning in November, it will begin its winter Caribbean season out of Port Canaveral, Florida.
