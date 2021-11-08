Royal Caribbean Takes Delivery Of World’s Largest Cruise Ship
Royal Caribbean got an early Christmas present with the delivery of its newest ship, the 236,857 gross ton, 1,188 feet long, 6,988-passenger Wonder of the Seas.
It’s the fifth Oasis Class cruise ship for Royal Caribbean, with at least one more to come, and it seizes the title of ‘world’s largest cruise ship’ from fleet-mate Symphony of the Seas.
Wonder of the Seas was delivered to Royal Caribbean by the Chantiers de l’Atlantique shipyard in Saint-Nazaire, France. It is now headed to Marseilles for final finishes.
Construction on the mammoth vessel began in April 2019, but its debut was pushed back from 2021 to 2022 due to the pandemic.
Initial plans were to base Wonder of the Seas in Shanghai, making it the first Oasis Class ship to be homeported in Asia. With cruising from China still uncertain, she will now begin her service life sailing from the U.S. and Europe.
The completion of Wonder was celebrated by the shipyard that built her.
"At our yard, we are aware that we have designed and built one of the most exceptional ships in the history of the cruise market, said Chantiers de l'Atlantique General Manager, Laurent Castaing.
"Wonder of the Seas is a unique synthesis of innovation, state-of-the-art technologies, and savoir-faire of thousands of engineers and skilled workers. This splendid ship is really a symbol of the faithful and fruitful partnership we have established with Royal Caribbean International for nearly four decades."
The new ship has 100 more cabins than Symphony of the Seas. A distinguishing factor is an additional ‘neighbourhood’ onboard dedicated solely to suite guests, featuring things like an exclusive deck with its own pool, bar and lounge areas.
The inaugural sailing is scheduled for March 2022, when Wonder of the Seas will depart from Port Everglades. After time in the Caribbean she will travel to the Mediterranean for a summer season beginning in May.
