Last updated: 08:52 AM ET, Thu December 16 2021

Royal Caribbean Announces Wonder of the Seas Will Homeport at Port Canaveral

Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Royal Caribbean International Donald Wood December 16, 2021

Under construction in France
Royal Caribbean's Wonder of the seas under construction in France. (Photo via Royal Caribbean International)

Royal Caribbean International announced Wednesday the world’s largest cruise ship would be homeported at Port Canaveral starting in November 2022.

According to the Orlando Sentinel, cruise line officials revealed Wonder of the Seas was delivered by the Chantiers de l’Atlantique shipyard in Saint-Nazaire, France, and is now headed to Marseilles for final finishes.

ADVERTISING

The ship will begin its inaugural season from Fort Lauderdale on March 4, 2022, sailing around the Caribbean. Starting in May, the ship will sail from Barcelona and Rome on seven-night Western Mediterranean itineraries, before transitioning to the Caribbean.

Trending Now
Cruise Trends
Princess Cruises

Princess Sale Offers Drinks, Wi-Fi, Tips, Specialty Dining and...

Carnival, Fantasy, cruise, ship

Mexico to Add Fourth Cruise Ship Dock in Cozumel

American Countess

American Queen Voyages Opens 2024 Season for Reservations

Busy cruise day at Port Everglades

Disney Cruise Line Adds Port Everglades as Second Year-Round...

“We’re very proud to have Royal Caribbean’s Wonder of the Seas homeport here, and we look forward to welcoming her next fall,” Port Canaveral CEO John Murray said. “This is terrific news for our entire port community and another endorsement of our commitment to excellence in providing a world-class experience for our cruise guests.”

Wonder of the Seas will sail seven-night alternating Eastern and Western Caribbean itineraries with stops in Cozumel, Mexico; Philipsburg, St. Maarten; and San Juan, Puerto Rico.

The ship will also visit the cruise line’s private Bahamas island, Perfect Day at CocoCay. The new vessel will measure 1,188 feet long and 217 feet wide and boasts 18 decks and 2,867 staterooms.

For more information on Royal Caribbean International

For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News

More by Donald Wood

Donny Wood
Princess Cruises' new Enchanted Princess

Princess Sale Offers Drinks, Wi-Fi, Tips, Specialty Dining and...

Princess Cruises

Celebrity Chef Bryan Voltaggio to Sail With Scenic Luxury Cruises

American Queen Voyages Opens 2024 Season for Reservations

Seabourn To Offer Northeast and Northwest Passage Cruises for 2023

Disney Cruise Line Adds Port Everglades as Second Year-Round Homeport

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS