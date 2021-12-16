Royal Caribbean Announces Wonder of the Seas Will Homeport at Port Canaveral
Royal Caribbean International announced Wednesday the world’s largest cruise ship would be homeported at Port Canaveral starting in November 2022.
According to the Orlando Sentinel, cruise line officials revealed Wonder of the Seas was delivered by the Chantiers de l’Atlantique shipyard in Saint-Nazaire, France, and is now headed to Marseilles for final finishes.
Wonder of the Seas brings bold new year-round adventures to Orlando. Now, you can take on the thrills of the Space Coast before boarding the biggest ship in the world.— Royal Caribbean (@RoyalCaribbean) December 15, 2021
Launch yourself into an adventure from Port Canaveral starting in fall 2022. https://t.co/9xJConv2VA pic.twitter.com/5oLB4fFMuR
The ship will begin its inaugural season from Fort Lauderdale on March 4, 2022, sailing around the Caribbean. Starting in May, the ship will sail from Barcelona and Rome on seven-night Western Mediterranean itineraries, before transitioning to the Caribbean.
“We’re very proud to have Royal Caribbean’s Wonder of the Seas homeport here, and we look forward to welcoming her next fall,” Port Canaveral CEO John Murray said. “This is terrific news for our entire port community and another endorsement of our commitment to excellence in providing a world-class experience for our cruise guests.”
Wonder of the Seas will sail seven-night alternating Eastern and Western Caribbean itineraries with stops in Cozumel, Mexico; Philipsburg, St. Maarten; and San Juan, Puerto Rico.
The ship will also visit the cruise line’s private Bahamas island, Perfect Day at CocoCay. The new vessel will measure 1,188 feet long and 217 feet wide and boasts 18 decks and 2,867 staterooms.
