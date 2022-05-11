NFL’s Shaquem Griffin to Christen Margaritaville at Sea
Claudette Covey May 11, 2022
The NFL’s Shaquem Griffin will serve as godfather to Margaritaville at Sea on May 12 during a VIP inaugural sailing prior to the ship entering service May 14 on two-night cruises from the Port of Palm Beach to Grand Bahama Island.
Griffin, who was the recipient of NFL Game Changer Award as well as the NCAA Inspiration Award, signed with the Miami Dolphins in 2021 and is now a free agent.
In addition to garnering such honors as Defensive Player of the Year, Griffin is a philanthropist who was born with Amniotic Band Syndrome and had his left hand amputated at the age of 4, and advocates for those with physical challenges.
Along with his twin brother Shaquill, Griffin created the St. Petersburg Nitro Track Club, an organization for kids aged 6 to 18.
Margaritaville at Sea said it “will be making a donation to the organization as part of the brand’s relationship with Griffin.”
“We’re proud to have Shaquem join the Margaritaville at Sea family as godfather of Margaritaville at Sea Paradise,” said Margaritaville at Sea CEO Oneil Khosa.
“As a passionate philanthropist, Shaquem’s efforts within our local community align with our own commitment to giving back, and he is a true inspiration on every front.
“We are honored to have him serve in this very special role as our first-ever godfather.”
